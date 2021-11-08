MOV.AI appoints Liat Soffer as CFO to support scaling its business

TEL AVIV, Israel and LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOV.AI , developer of the revolutionary Robotics Engine PlatformTM, today announced the recent addition of Liat Soffer to its management team, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Soffer is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, and business leadership. She has a proven track record of scaling start-up operations in the software domain, guiding them all the way from early-stage funding to IPOs.

"Following the recent launch of the Robotics Engine PlatformTM, MOV.AI has been experiencing strong traction and growth, and we are scaling our operations rapidly," says Motti Kushnir, MOV.AI CEO. "Liat is an experienced CFO that has guided the growth of several successful hi-tech companies. She brings a wealth of experience that will help us achieve our goals and deliver great results to both our customers and investors."

"I am excited to join the MOV.AI team," said Liat Soffer, newly appointed CFO, MOV.AI. "I am passionate about providing real value and driving growth. MOV.AI has great potential based on its technology - a game changer in a market that is forecast to experience tremendous growth - its leadership team and its vision. I look forward to helping make this vision a reality.

Before joining MOV.AI Liat was CFO at CyberX (Acquired by Microsoft (MSFT), ForeScout Technologies, Pango Mobile Parking (Sold to Parking by Phone), BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BCLI), and others.

Liat is also a strong proponent of inclusion and promoting women in technology. As a mentor in the Woman2Woman mentoring program, she is helping women in hi tech reach their full potential. She is also active in the Special Olympics.

About MOV.AI

MOV.AI is changing AMRs as we know them.

It provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the tools they need to create great robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in.

Born out of an unmet need, MOV.AI is a ROS-based Robotics Engine PlatformTM packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way Autonomous Mobile Robots are developed, in terms of time to market, cost and flexibility.

Media contact

Ruth Zamir

pr@g2mteam.com

