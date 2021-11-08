Ichnos Sciences Welcomes Eric Feldman, M.D., as New Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing innovative biologic treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Eric J. Feldman, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Ichnos Logo

Dr. Feldman, who reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Cyril Konto, M.D., will be responsible for all pipeline development activities, including Clinical Development, Clinical Operations, Regulatory Sciences, Pharmacokinetics and Translational Sciences, Biometrics and Drug Safety. Additionally, he will be the Co-Chair of the R&D leadership team and will collaborate closely with the discovery and antibody engineering organizations at Ichnos' sites in Switzerland to select and set priorities for research targets.

Previously, Dr. Feldman served as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, at GlycoMimetics, leading the Phase 3 registration study of uproleselan in acute myeloid leukemia, as well as other early-stage assets. He also served as Chief Medical Officer at Amphivena, focusing on bispecific antibody therapies for blood cancers, and directed the myeloid leukemia antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program at Seattle Genetics, Inc.

"My career has been devoted to developing new and better treatments for people with cancer and I am thrilled to join Ichnos to continue this journey," said Dr. Feldman. "I believe the BEAT® platform1 has immense potential and I look forward to leading the development efforts as we work to provide new options to cancer patients."

"Eric has over three decades of immuno-oncology drug development experience in industry and academia, during which he developed a broad spectrum of antibody-based therapeutics, including novel T-cell bispecific engagers for hematological malignancies and solid tumors," said Cyril Konto, M.D., CEO of Ichnos Sciences. "I am confident Ichnos will benefit from his knowledge and scientific leadership as we continue to advance the oncology portfolio."

Dr. Feldman received a medical degree at New York Medical College, and he holds a B.A. from Tulane University. His broad academic career includes a position as Professor of Medicine and Director of the Hematological Malignancies Service at Weill-Cornell/New York Presbyterian Hospital, and he has authored over 150 scientific articles and served as a former editor-in-chief of the Leukemia Research journal.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

Contact

Grace Maguire

Ichnos Sciences

Corporate.Communications@ichnossciences.com

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T-cell receptor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ichnos Sciences Inc.