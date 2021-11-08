Francis Allen-Palenske Announces Candidacy

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former two-term Assemblywoman, Francis Allen-Palenske announces plans to run for Las Vegas City Council, Ward 4 in an open seat. Allen-Palenske served as a Nevada lawmaker in 2005 and 2007 and was awarded "Outstanding Assemblywoman" by the Peace Officers Research Association of Nevada. Francis Allen-Palenske is the first to officially announce Ward 4 candidacy in the November 2022 election.

Francis Allen-Palenske for Las Vegas City Council

"I strongly endorse Francis for City Council, Ward 4," said Clark County Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. "She is a balanced-decision maker that our City Council needs. She served as a Nevada lawmaker with distinction. Francis is prepared to lead Ward 4."

"I intend to support job creation through economic diversification and making Las Vegas more attractive for businesses to relocate," said Francis Allen-Palenske. "It is important that we support law enforcement and first responders who keep our neighborhoods safe."

"Francis is a great advocate for Las Vegas businesses and has been a successful job creator," Donnie Gibson, President of Civil Werx and Board of Director for Associated Builders and Contractors and the immediate past President of Nevada Contractors Association. "Francis is a proven leader with enterprising solutions to problems. She will be a refreshing addition to Las Vegas City Council."

Allen-Palenske is a former two-term Assemblywoman in the State Legislature. She is the first female Asian-American to serve in this position in the State of Nevada. She is a successful business owner with more than 15 years of experience operating, managing, and growing a business in Las Vegas and is currently leading her business into its highest sales year in a decade. Francis holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Business from the University of Nevada, Reno. She is an active volunteer in the Las Vegas community and spends her time giving to various children's charities. Francis Allen-Palenske press kit .

SOURCE Committee to Elect Francis Allen-Palenske