Pye-Barker Fire Strengthens its Presence in Tennessee with the Acquisition of AlarmTec Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of AlarmTec Systems, based in Memphis, Tennessee. AlarmTec has been a strong provider to the Memphis area, servicing and certifying fire alarm systems for over 20 years. This acquisition is the first in Memphis for Pye-Barker Fire and strengthens its overall footprint in Tennessee.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety acquires AlarmTec Systems in Memphis, Tennessee

"Our customers will continue to receive the highest level of service and our employees will be regarded as family."

AlarmTec Systems was founded by Mark Shipp with a vision to be the go-to company for any and all fire alarm requirements. He and his team are well-regarded in the Memphis area, offering commercial fire alarm systems and servicing, and operating on the forefront of surveillance development and technology with closed circuit television, access control and automation security services.

AlarmTec Systems has earned considerable trust in the Memphis community over the past two decades, making it a great fit for Pye-Barker Fire.

"The AlarmTec family's focus on providing reliable and exceptional customer service has been our primary difference," said Shipp. "With this merger, it was paramount that our customers will continue to receive the highest level of service and the employees continue to be regarded as family. From the first conversation with Chuck Reimel and the Pye-Barker team, it was obvious that Pye-Barker has the same focus on long-term relationships. That's why I am excited to be joining forces with Pye-Barker Fire."

The company will continue to operate under the AlarmTec Systems name.

"Mark Shipp has built a great legacy with AlarmTec Systems. It's an honor that we've been selected to uphold it," said Pye-Barker Fire CEO Bart Proctor.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with over 90 locations spanning the Continental US and headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

