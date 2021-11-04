Robert Sparks Attorneys Makes 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Rankings

Tampa-based trial practice Robert Sparks Attorneys has been selected for inclusion in the latest U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Sparks Attorneys, an award-winning trial practice based in Tampa, has been included in the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings. As in previous years, the firm was named a Tampa Metropolitan Tier 2 Family Law firm.

About "Best Law Firms"

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings recognize the nation's most accomplished legal practices. Released annually, the list of "Best Law Firms" is based on a peer-review selection process in which eligible firms are evaluated by leading lawyers.

As part of its process, Best Lawyers solicits feedback from attorneys who can attest to the expertise and abilities of local law firms. Surveyed lawyers are asked to score firms based on client reviews, professional references, and the likelihood that they would refer cases of their own to the firm.

Firms earning the highest scores are ultimately named to the final rankings.

Robert Sparks Attorneys

Robert Sparks Attorneys is a Tampa-based trial practice that serves clients across Florida in matters of family law, personal injury, criminal defense, and commercial litigation.

Since its founding, the firm has helped countless clients navigate complex family law proceedings involving divorce, custody, and support cases. Backed by a team of nationally recognized trial lawyers, the firm has also excelled in fighting for injured victims and families seeking justice against some of the largest and most powerful companies and defendants. Its personal injury practice has recovered millions for clients in cases involving vehicle and trucking accidents, premises accidents, traumatic brain injuries and other serious injuries caused by negligence and has consistently been named among the top 1% of attorneys by the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Super Lawyers, the National Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers and America's Top 100 High Stake Litigators.

For more information about Robert Sparks Attorneys, visit www.getserious.com.

