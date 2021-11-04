BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Can't be in Nashville next Wednesday for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards"? Not to worry! You can whisk 8 to 10 of your closest friends to the scene of the celebration – in spirit, that is – with the CMA Awards Watch Party Menu from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Beringer Bros. Spirit Barrel Aged Wines –the Official Wine of Country Music's Biggest Night™.

Host a CMA Awards Watch Party with eMeals Recipes and Beringer Bros. Wines

Inspired by Nashville homestyle cooking, the party plan features four small plates, one dessert, recommended wine pairings, and optional online grocery ordering direct from the eMeals app or landing page at https://emeals.com/occasions/cma-beringer-bros. All features are available free of charge to eMeals subscribers and non-subscribers alike, providing a perfect at-home companion to the live CMA Awards broadcast on ABC (8:00-11:00 PM/ET).

A taste of Nashville: It's Nashville's night, so the menu matches the theme with a lineup of Music City favorites. The spread includes Barbecue Beef Brisket over Parmesan Grit Cakes, Nashville Hot-Honey Chicken and Biscuits, Mac and 3-Cheese Bites with Bacon Aioli, and Chicken-Fried Bacon Bites with Whiskey-Peach Jam, plus Miniature Banana Cream Pies with chocolate ganache and buttered pecans for dessert. From a food perspective, it's the next best thing to being there.

A toast to country music: As a bonus, every recipe on the CMA Awards Watch Party Menu comes with a suggested wine pairing from Beringer Bros. wines. Recommendations include Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay, Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Blend and Beringer Bros. Rye Barrel Aged Red Blend – four great wines at an affordable price.

Save time, shop online: There's no need to make a grocery list or even go to the store! Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals app or the CMA Awards Watch Party landing page, and eMeals will generate a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. The menu's wine recommendations will show up as options on your order, so they're easy to add to your shopping cart. It's the fastest way to shop for party fixings ever.

Meal planning made easy: If you like the recipe variety, simplicity and online shopping features of the CMA Awards Watch Party, you'll love eMeals' weekly meal planning service. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant-Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

About Beringer Bros.

One hundred and fifty years ago, brothers Jacob and Frederick Beringer left Germany to establish a winery and distillery in Napa. Historically, wine producers used whatever was readily available to ferment and even store their wines, including various wood tanks like redwood or oak. To Jacob and Frederick, using their spirit barrels to age wine just seemed like good financial sense, and they quickly discovered it added a whole new level of complexity. Today, we honor their pioneering spirit with Beringer Bros.--wines made using traditional winemaking practices, then aged in spirits barrels for sixty days. The result are rich and bold wines with warm aromas & flavors of vanilla, caramel, roasted hazelnuts, butterscotch and baking spice. For pairings and recipes, follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/beringerbros/

