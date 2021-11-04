Geenex Solar Announces Sarah Hetznecker as New CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geenex Solar LLC ("Geenex") has announced that Sarah Hetznecker has been appointed CEO of the company. Sarah succeeds former Geenex CEO Georg Veit who will remain actively involved with the company in his new role as Chairman.

Sarah brings to Geenex more than 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector. Prior to joining Geenex, Sarah was the President of PSEG Solar Source, a subsidiary of PSEG Power. In that role she was responsible for the unregulated utility scale solar business, which developed owned and operated 500 MW of solar.

"Sarah brings unique insights and a wealth of experience into this critical role at Geenex," stated Georg Veit. "We are honored to have her leading our company into an exciting new era of growth in utility-scale solar development."

Prior to PSEG, Sarah co-founded a solar energy development company and sold it to a global renewable energy company where after the acquisition, she was responsible for overseeing development activities for the U.S. She then went on to serve as a Senior Management Consultant with the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office. Sarah holds an MBA from Temple University Fox School of Business and a BS in Geology from Temple University. She sits on the Board of the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority and was the Chair of the Pennsylvania Climate Advisory Committee which developed the state's Climate Change Action Plan.

"I am honored to accept this leadership position with Geenex and even more to thrilled to be a part of their amazing team.", shared Sarah. "I am excited to bring my broad experience in the renewable energy sector to this new role at the helm of Geenex."

Geenex has quietly grown into one of the most prolific and experienced solar developers in the PJM marketplace and currently has more than 8,000 MW in various stages of development in six (6) states. The corporate headquarters for Geenex is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a number of its approximately 30 employees also found in its regional offices in Indianapolis, Indiana and Dublin, Ohio.

Geenex Solar is a greenfield solar developer with a primary focus on PJM-interconnected solar facilities ranging in size from 20 MW to upwards of 500 MW. Geenex is skilled in all aspects of solar project development including site evaluation, real estate procurement, facility and interconnection engineering, environmental analysis, as well as federal, state and local permitting. Geenex Solar's experienced and community-focused team ensures a solar project's successful navigation of the development process from its initial stages through to its delivery of clean, reliable power to the grid. Geenex – Simply Solar. Please visit www.geenexsolar.com for more information.

