Ezee Fiber's ICTX-WaveMedia Expands Fiber Optic Network For Montgomery County Hospital District, Accelerates Fiber-To-The-Premise Community Access

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Ezee Fiber, through its ICTX WaveMedia subsidiary, announces the completion of the network expansion project to serve the Montgomery County Hospital District. Ezee Fiber operates 2,000 route miles of dense fiber serving governments, educational institutions, hospital systems, businesses and homes in the greater Houston metroplex, including a service area between Galveston, Huntsville and College Station. Ezee Fiber's ICTX WaveMedia has served the Montgomery County Hospital District for over 18 years and is proud to expand and deepen its relationship with Montgomery County by providing owned, carrier-grade fiber optic network solutions that are critical to the community.

"Our 10-gig connection on the Ezee Fiber network provides us diverse paths with large throughput. This is critical to our 911 operation, allowing us to seamlessly transfer information between multiple PSAPs (public safety answering points) on emergency calls and maintaining active offsite databases," said Justin Evans, Critical Facilities & Radio Systems Manager with Montgomery County Hospital District. "This is critical to the continuity of 911 operations here in Montgomery County."

"Ezee Fiber is proud of its long-standing relationship with Montgomery County Hospital District. Our goal is to continue to build on ICTX WaveMedia's history of connecting communities with carrier-grade fiber network and support bandwidth needs of all stakeholders including first responders, businesses and residents," said Scott Widham, CEO of Ezee Fiber. "In addition to services provided to government, education and medical customers, our expansive fiber backbone allows us to significantly expand our existing enterprise and residential fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) offerings in Montgomery County for decades."

"We are extremely excited to partner again with Montgomery County and continue to expand our 100 percent fiber optic network to institutions, homes and businesses in our communities," said Matt Asmus, President & COO of Ezee Fiber. "Our fiber network offers a superior technology to legacy cable and telephone copper infrastructure and provides a future proof solution to our communities, fostering economic development for many years to follow. Our mission is to leverage our vast fiber network to bring customers incredibly fast and reliable internet speeds, and on top of that, be the easiest company to do business with. Our unmatched dedication to the customer experience and the quality of our network enables us to deliver on the promise of making it easier to work, learn and play."

About Ezee Fiber

Ezee Fiber, through its acquisition of ICTX WaveMedia in 2021, operates a carrier grade 2,000 mile route fiber network in the greater Houston metroplex. The company serves an expansive service area with 100 percent fiber assets in the triad between Galveston, Huntsville and College Station. Ezee Fiber is a leading provider of fiber-based network solutions for residential communities, businesses, governments, educational institutions and hospital systems. For more information, please visit ezeefiber.com, email media@ezeefiber.com or call 713-255-7500.

