Valtix Delivers Free Cloud Security for Departmental, Development, and Test Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix , the industry's first multi-cloud network security platform as a service, today announced the availability of its Free Tier. For the first time ever, organizations can now add – at no cost and within minutes – multi-cloud security with continuous visibility and proactive defense to their departmental, development, and test applications. Organizations no longer need to compromise on security to deliver the apps needed to scale their business.

Proactive security is a critical requirement for every application in the public cloud, yet there is a knowledge and skills gap when it comes to applying security controls to the underlying cloud provider. In fact, when it comes to multi-cloud security, research shows that 97% of IT leaders feel it is a top priority, yet it's underinvested at 76% of companies. This constraint means organizations are focused on securing mission critical and customer facing apps, which often leaves departmental, development and test environments exposed.

"Departmental applications are an often overlooked point of attack," said Edward Amoroso, CEO at TAG Cyber. "Modern CISOs and their teams must already contend with a disparate approach in each cloud provider and the move to multi-cloud. With security teams starved for bandwidth, less critical applications often don't get the expertise required to provide effective cloud-native security."

With the Valtix Free Tier, departmental applications, development and test scenarios can be secured at no cost, for as long as needed. Valtix requires no agents to be deployed and can be enabled in minutes. Additional benefits of the Valtix Free Tier include:

Easy to deploy to existing applications in AWS, Azure, and GCP using the Valtix console or Terraform.

Discovery and visibility for continuous cloud asset discovery.

Identify malicious sites, IPs including malware, phishing and botnet systems.

Advanced security enforcement with cloud firewall (NGFW), intrusion prevention (IDS/IPS/AV), and web application firewall (WAF) from Valtix.

Provides out-of-the-box security policies for most common scenarios, thus reducing the complexity of securing many departmental applications.

"As more cloud attacks happen everyday, the threats of zero day exploits and web application vulnerabilities means good hygiene and posture management is not enough," said Vishal Jain, Co-Founder and CTO at Valtix. "The Valtix Free Tier ties visibility with defense providing a level of security that many departmental and even non-production applications need, but without the complexity, infrastructure management, or cost challenges of other solutions."

As enterprises move more workloads to the public cloud, cloud environments have grown in complexity. Valtix aims to make the complex world of multi-cloud environments digestible for its customers. Cloud teams can sign-up for the Valtix Free Tier at valtix.com or the AWS marketplace .

To learn more, join Valtix and AWS for a workshop-style webinar for a hands on demonstration on 17th November at 9am PT.

About Valtix

Valtix is on a mission to enable organizations with security at the speed of the cloud. Deployable in just 5 minutes, Valtix was built to combine robust multi-cloud security with cloud-first simplicity and on-demand scale. Powered by a cloud-native architecture, Valtix provides an innovative approach to cloud network security called Dynamic Multi-Cloud Policy (™), which links continuous visibility with advanced security controls. The result: security that is more effective, adaptable to change, and aligned to cloud agility requirements. Valtix has been recognized as an innovator in numerous industry awards including 2021 top honors in the "Next-Gen in Cloud Security" from Cyber Defense Magazine, SINET-16 Innovator recognition, and inclusion in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking report. Get started with the free tier and a cloud risk assessment at Valtix.com.

