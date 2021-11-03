Subway® Celebrates National Sandwich Day With Cameos and Footlong Deals Fans can raise their hands to get roasted by top comedians on the popular platform

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sandwich Day is here, and today Subway® is celebrating its favorite holiday with two limited-time offers for sandwich lovers. As Subway's iconic Roast Beef makes its return to menus nationwide, Subway is giving away free personalized video roasts by some of the most popular comedians on Cameo. Brave fans can enter* for a chance to be roasted by either Cedric The Entertainer, actor Luis Guzmán or Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto or James Murray.

National Sandwich Day marks the return of one of Subway's most popular subs, back and better than ever. The new-and-improved Roast Beef sandwich now features premium oven-roasted Choice Angus Roast Beef — Subway's highest quality roast beef ever — topped with lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onions, delivering a mouth-watering balance of savory and fresh ingredients. Roast Beef's return to menus nationwide this month continues the culinary innovation and menu evolution that began with the Eat Fresh Refresh™ in July.

To enter for a chance to be roasted publicly on Subway's Twitter, participants can nominate themselves on National Sandwich Day (November 3) starting at 12 p.m. EST by replying to Subway's tweet on the National Sandwich Day roasts with why they should be roasted and using #Roasted4RoastBeef in their post. To view rules and terms & conditions, visit Subway.com/en-us/free-roasts-sweepstakes .

Buy 2 Footlongs Get 1 Free for National Sandwich Day

Subway is keeping the National Sandwich Day celebrations going with a great promotion. Starting today through November 6, 2021, sandwich lovers can buy two footlongs and get the third for free at Subway restaurants nationwide. This offer is only available to guests with an existing Subway account and is redeemable online and through the Subway app.

To learn more about Subway's new menu items and sign up for exclusive offers, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

