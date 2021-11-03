RealNetworks Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results* for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue of $14.3 million , net loss attributable to RealNetworks of $(7.7) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) million

Continued revenue growth year-over-year for the Company's AI-based businesses with 124% growth in SAFR ™ and 12% growth in KONTXT

Strong balance sheet with focus on targeted investments; unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $29.0 million and no debt as of September 30, 2021

Hired a new Games CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez, in October

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter we continued to make solid progress in our AI-based businesses, SAFR and KONTXT. My Number Card in Japan is a great example of customers deploying SAFR for important mission-critical uses in 2021," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks.

Mr. Glaser continued, "We're excited about our new GameHouse CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez. She's a terrific leader with a track record of great results. We're confident that, over time, Simonetta will reinvigorate and drive growth and success in our Games business."

Third quarter 2021 Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations

Revenue was $14.3 million , down 2% compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter and down 13% compared to $16.6 million in the prior year period.

Revenue from key growth initiatives, SAFR and KONTXT, increased 124% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year period. SAFR and KONTXT together grew to represent 31% of total Mobile Services revenue for the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses increased $1.0 million , or 6%, from the prior quarter and $2.3 million , or 15%, from the prior year period. Included in this quarter's operating expenses was a $2.0 million , one-time award modification in stock compensation.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks was $(7.7) million , or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million , or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(3.2) million , or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in net loss was a $2.0 million one-time stock award modification and $0.7 million related to restructuring charges associated with Games. In addition, net loss included a $1.2 million loss associated with our Napster investment.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(2.7) million compared to a loss of $(4.3) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(1.9) million in the prior year period.

At September 30, 2021 , the Company had $29.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $23.9 million at December 31, 2020 .

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results from continuing operations:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.5 million to $15.0 million .

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(5.5) million to $(3.5) million .

2021 is a year of investment that will position the Company for double-digit revenue growth beginning in 2022, excluding Games from the calculations.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

RealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13724054.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Continuing and Discontinued Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

*This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the completion of the sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which closed on December 30, 2020. Effective as of the August 25, 2020 announcement date, Napster has been treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, Scener's current and future activities, and certain remaining contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward- looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

For More Information:

Investor Relations for RealNetworks

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ North America

561-489-5315

IR@realnetworks.com

RNWK-F

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(in thousands, except per share data)















Net revenue $ 14,332



$ 16,554



$ 44,781



$ 50,461

Cost of revenue 3,119



4,062



10,370



12,429

Gross profit 11,213



12,492



34,411



38,032

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 5,250



5,781



17,818



18,375

Sales and marketing 7,177



5,130



17,573



15,969

General and administrative 4,228



4,124



13,502



13,263

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability —



—



(1,040)



(200)

Restructuring and other charges 1,017



307



4,906



1,097

















Total operating expenses 17,672



15,342



52,759



48,504

















Operating loss (6,459)



(2,850)



(18,348)



(10,472)

















Other income (expenses):













Interest expense (27)



(7)



(146)



(12)

Interest income 7



6



27



31

Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan —



—



2,897



—

Loss on equity and other investments, net (1,229)



(37)



(6,070)



(90)

Other income (expense), net 46



(104)



2,066



63

















Total other income (expenses), net (1,203)



(142)



(1,226)



(8)

















Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (7,662)



(2,992)



(19,574)



(10,480)

Income tax expense 6



316



133



606

















Net loss from continuing operations (7,668)



(3,308)



(19,707)



(11,086)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



(1)



—



(2,466)

Net loss (7,668)



(3,309)



(19,707)



(13,552)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations —



(77)



(244)



(196)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations —



6



—



(364)

Net loss attributable to RealNetworks $ (7,668)



$ (3,238)



$ (19,463)



$ (12,992)

















Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks $ (7,668)



$ (3,231)



$ (19,463)



$ (10,890)

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks —



(7)



—



(2,102)

Net loss attributable to RealNetworks $ (7,668)



$ (3,238)



$ (19,463)



$ (12,992)

















Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:













Continuing operations $ (0.16)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.45)



$ (0.28)

Discontinued operations —



—



—



(0.06)

Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic $ (0.16)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.45)



$ (0.34)

















Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:













Continuing operations $ (0.16)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.45)



$ (0.28)

Discontinued operations —



—



—



(0.06)

Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted $ (0.16)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.45)



$ (0.34)

















Shares used to compute basic net loss per share 47,055



38,270



43,312



38,247

Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 47,055



38,270



43,312



38,247



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,990



$ 23,940

Trade accounts receivable, net 10,465



10,229

Deferred costs, current portion 70



196

Investments 2,758



9,965

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,155



3,480

Total current assets 48,438



47,810









Equipment and software 29,634



30,726

Leasehold improvements 2,757



2,776

Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 32,391



33,502

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 30,937



31,631

Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 1,454



1,871









Operating lease assets 4,478



7,937

Restricted cash equivalents 1,630



1,630

Other assets 945



4,150

Deferred costs, non-current portion —



74

Deferred tax assets, net 861



909

Goodwill 17,073



17,375









Total assets $ 74,879



$ 81,756









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,183



$ 2,750

Accrued and other current liabilities 14,214



17,850

Deferred revenue, current portion 2,762



2,122

Total current liabilities 19,159



22,722









Deferred revenue, non-current portion 270



45

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,068



1,129

Long-term lease liabilities 5,354



6,837

Long-term debt —



2,895

Other long-term liabilities 718



2,241









Total liabilities 26,569



35,869









Total shareholders' equity 48,310



46,149









Noncontrolling interests —



(262)









Total equity 48,310



45,887









Total liabilities and equity $ 74,879



$ 81,756



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss from continuing operations $ (19,707)



$ (11,086)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 600



697

Stock-based compensation 3,789



1,093

Loss on equity and other investments, net 6,070



90

Loss on impairment of operating lease assets 2,461



—

Foreign currency (gain) loss (62)



25

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability (1,040)



(200)

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (1,961)



—

Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan (2,897)



—

Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities 1,331



(652)

Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (11,416)



(10,033)

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —



(4,086)

Net cash used in operating activities (11,416)



(14,119)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (280)



(261)

Deconsolidation of subsidiary, net (836)



—

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (1,116)



(261)

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations —



(192)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,116)



(453)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options) 534



—

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock —



10,000

Proceeds from equity offering, net of costs 20,114



—

Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (186)



(12)

Payment of contingent consideration liability (2,500)



—

Proceeds from long-term debt —



2,876

Other financing activities —



2,106

Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 17,962



14,970

Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations —



2,007

Net cash provided by financing activities 17,962



16,977

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (380)



32

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,050



2,437

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 25,570



22,179

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 30,620



24,616

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations —



6,741

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period $ 30,620



$ 17,875



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)





2021

2020



Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment

























Consumer Media (A)

$ 2,763



$ 2,061



$ 3,309



$ 3,384



$ 2,543



$ 3,159



$ 3,495

Mobile Services (B)

5,772



6,356



5,980



7,338



6,400



6,461



6,690

Games (C)

5,797



6,144



6,599



6,879



7,611



7,465



6,637

Total net revenue

$ 14,332



$ 14,561



$ 15,888



$ 17,601



$ 16,554



$ 17,085



$ 16,822































Net Revenue by Product



























Consumer Media



























- Software License (D)

$ 1,506



$ 841



$ 1,875



$ 1,593



$ 642



$ 1,702



$ 2,020

- Subscription Services (E)

779



793



818



867



892



898



929

- Product Sales (F)

270



330



438



625



193



261



222

- Advertising & Other (G)

208



97



178



299



816



298



324































Mobile Services



























- Software License (H)

1,459



1,931



1,391



2,376



931



972



831

- Subscription Services (I)

4,313



4,425



4,589



4,962



5,469



5,489



5,859































Games



























- Subscription Services (J)

2,361



2,431



2,528



2,589



2,705



2,730



2,770

- Product Sales (K)

2,612



2,830



3,163



3,315



3,874



3,712



2,978

- Advertising & Other (L)

824



883



908



975



1,032



1,023



889





























































Total net revenue

$ 14,332



$ 14,561



$ 15,888



$ 17,601



$ 16,554



$ 17,085



$ 16,822































Net Revenue by Geography



























United States

$ 9,227



$ 9,209



$ 9,932



$ 10,893



$ 11,855



$ 10,742



$ 10,214

Rest of world

5,105



5,352



5,956



6,708



4,699



6,343



6,608

Total net revenue

$ 14,332



$ 14,561



$ 15,888



$ 17,601



$ 16,554



$ 17,085



$ 16,822

































Net Revenue by Segment (A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites. Net Revenue by Product (D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR and our integrated RealTimes platform. (I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and Kontxt, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games. (L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin (Unaudited)





2021

2020 2021

2020



Q3

Q2

Q3

YTD

YTD



(in thousands) Consumer Media









































Net revenue

$ 2,763



$ 2,061



$ 2,543



$ 8,133



$ 9,197

Cost of revenue

418



497



593



1,393



1,723

Gross profit

2,345



1,564



1,950



6,740



7,474























Gross margin

85 %

76 %

77 %

83 %

81 %





















Operating expenses

1,495



2,332



2,092



6,028



6,754

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ 850



$ (768)



$ (142)



$ 712



$ 720

Depreciation and amortization

16



5



17



37



45























Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ 866



$ (763)



$ (125)



$ 749



$ 765























Mobile Services









































Net revenue

$ 5,772



$ 6,356



$ 6,400



$ 18,108



$ 19,551

Cost of revenue

1,282



1,517



1,511



4,291



4,989

Gross profit

4,490



4,839



4,889



13,817



14,562























Gross margin

78 %

76 %

76 %

76 %

74 %





















Operating expenses

5,890



6,332



5,577



18,367



18,847

Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (1,400)



$ (1,493)



$ (688)



$ (4,550)



$ (4,285)

Depreciation and amortization

80



79



88



243



288























Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (1,320)



$ (1,414)



$ (600)



$ (4,307)



$ (3,997)























Games









































Net revenue

$ 5,797



$ 6,144



$ 7,611



$ 18,540



$ 21,713

Cost of revenue

1,414



1,552



1,955



4,671



5,707

Gross profit

4,383



4,592



5,656



13,869



16,006























Gross margin

76 %

75 %

74 %

75 %

74 %





















Operating expenses

4,844



4,849



5,152



14,791



15,051

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$ (461)



$ (257)



$ 504



$ (922)



$ 955

Depreciation and amortization

78



81



71



235



275























Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (383)



$ (176)



$ 575



$ (687)



$ 1,230























Corporate









































Cost of revenue

$ 5



$ 6



$ 3



$ 15



$ 10

Gross profit

(5)



(6)



(3)



(15)



(10)























Gross margin

N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A























Operating expenses

5,443



3,170



2,521



13,573



7,852

Operating loss, a GAAP measure

$ (5,448)



$ (3,176)



$ (2,524)



$ (13,588)



$ (7,862)

Other expense, net

46



(45)



(104)



105



63

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(47)



88



143



(62)



25

Depreciation and amortization

29



28



28



85



89

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—



—



—



(1,040)



(200)

Restructuring and other charges

1,017



718



307



4,906



1,097

Stock-based compensation

2,518



435



390



3,789



1,093























Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$ (1,885)



$ (1,952)



$ (1,760)



$ (5,805)



$ (5,695)



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited)





2021

2020 2021

2020



Q3

Q2

Q3

YTD

YTD



(in thousands)





















Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:

































Net loss from continuing operations

$ (7,668)



$ (1,485)



$ (3,308)



$ (19,707)



$ (11,086)

Income tax expense

6



18



316



133



606

Interest expense

27



24



7



146



12

Interest income

(7)



(7)



(6)



(27)



(31)

Loss on equity and other investments, net

1,229



569



37



6,070



90

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(47)



88



143



(62)



25

Depreciation and amortization

203



193



204



600



697

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

—



—



—



(1,040)



(200)

Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan

—



(2,897)



—



(2,897)



—

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—



(1,961)



—



(1,961)



—

Restructuring and other charges

1,017



718



307



4,906



1,097

Stock-based compensation

2,518



435



390



3,789



1,093

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$ (2,722)



$ (4,305)



$ (1,910)



$ (10,050)



$ (7,697)



RealNetworks Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.