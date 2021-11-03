Prologis Awarded Inaugural Terra Carta Seal by HRH The Prince of Wales

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc., (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, has been recognized by HRH The Prince of Wales for its enduring commitment to building a sustainable future.

Launched today by The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), the Terra Carta Seal recognizes companies that demonstrate market-changing innovation that will help "set our planet on a fundamentally more sustainable trajectory." The award is being given to just 45 companies in the world – companies that have distinguished themselves as being leaders in sustainability innovation.

Prologis has for decades demonstrated its commitment to sustainable building practices and cutting-edge innovation and technology. The world's largest builder and operator of logistics real estate, the company has stated its goal of achieving green certification for all new developments and redevelopments globally.

"We're pleased to join His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, and the Sustainable Markets Initiative's work to help shape a more sustainable future for all," said Prologis co-founder and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam. "This is something we have long practiced at Prologis. It is simply doing our part to create a better, cleaner world for this generation and for generations to come."

The Prince of Wales said: "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so."

A leader in green building

As part of Prologis' efforts to reduce carbon emissions and meet its science-based targets, the company has committed to achieving 100 percent carbon-neutral construction globally by 2025 and is partnering with its customers to decarbonize their operations. Additionally, the company is on track to reach its goal of 400 megawatts of solar capacity on its buildings by 2025. The company is also an industry leader in issuing green bonds to fund investments in sustainable buildings and renewable energy projects across the globe.

Further, Prologis regularly conducts a comprehensive materiality assessment to inform its understanding of the impact of its operations on the environment, the economy and society. This assessment engages a variety of stakeholders, including employees, customers, nonprofit organizations and suppliers to capture a spectrum of internal and external viewpoints.

Read more about Prologis' sustainability initiatives here.

About the Terra Carta Seal

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognizes global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner. The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021. The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI)

His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) at Davos in January 2020. The SMI is a network of global CEOs and private sector corporations working together to build prosperous and sustainable economies that generate long-term value through the balanced integration of natural, social, human and financial capital. The SMI facilitates the development of responsible transition pathways at industry and business levels to decarbonize and achieve net-zero, create a nature-positive future and support a trust transition towards a sustainable future. HRH is appealing to public, private and philanthropic leaders around the world to join this endeavor as part of the "Coalition of the Willing". Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org

About the Terra Carta

Launched by His Royal Highness at the One Planet Summit in January 2021, the Terra Carta provides a practical roadmap for acceleration towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the Sustainable Markets Initiative. Currently there are over 400 named supporters of the Terra Carta – listed on the SMI website.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 994 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

