Loomis interim report January - September 2021

Revenue for the third quarter amounted to SEK 5,135 million (4,709). Real growth was 11 percent

(-7) and organic growth was 6 percent (-9).

Operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 581 million (517) and the operating margin was 11.3 percent (11.0). Excluding Loomis Pay the operating margin was 12.0 percent (11.5).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 437 million (361) and income after taxes was SEK 297 million (246).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.96 (3.27) and after dilution 3.95 SEK (3.27).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 555 million (587), equivalent to 96 percent (114) of operating income (EBITA).

During the period 554,985 own shares were repurchased.

Nine months, 2021

Revenue for the period amounted to SEK 14,397 million (14,277). Real growth was 8 percent (-8) and organic growth was 4 percent (-10).

Operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 1,367 million (1,308) and the operating margin was 9.5 percent (9.2). Excluding Loomis Pay the operating margin was 10.2 percent (9.4).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 1,045 million (893) and income after taxes was SEK 746 million (613).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 9.92 (8.15).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 1,187 million (1,856), equivalent to 87 percent (142) of operating income (EBITA).

Dividend, for 2020, of SEK 6.00 per share (5.50) was distributed during the second quarter.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had, during the first quarter this year, a negative impact on revenue and operating income compared to the first quarter 2020. During the second and third quarter this year, the overall impact on revenue and operating margin, from the pandemic, was lower compared to the corresponding quarters 2020.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

This disclosure contains information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 03-11-2021 08:00 CET.

