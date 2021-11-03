Choice! Energy Management Partners With Power-On-Demand, LLC To Add Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Capabilities

IN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH POWER-ON-DEMAND, CHOICE! WILL NOW OFFER ESG FOCUSED MOBILE AND MODULAR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TO ITS GROWING BASE OF CUSTOMERS

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commodities procurement and utility management company Choice! Energy Management (CEM) continues to expand its position as the US market leader by adding energy infrastructure to its already strong suite of products and services.

With weather events and commodity price volatility, it is important to have the ability to manage energy risks.

The announcement comes as Choice! Energy Management and Power-On-Demand reach a partnership agreement to offer Choice! customers the ability to produce or store their own power through mobile and modular energy production and storage infrastructure including solar generated power and battery storage. "This is an extremely important step toward becoming our customer's highest value partner. By adding infrastructure as a service to our already best-in-class commodities procurement services, and proprietary technology platform, we truly become a powerhouse in procurement, sustainability and utility management," said Kiki Dikmen, CEO of Choice! Energy Management. "With natural weather events happening more often, and commodity price volatility, it is now more important than ever for businesses to have the ability to manage energy risks cost-effectively, reliably and sustainably."

Power-On-Demand designs, builds and operates turnkey power solutions that provide a path to sustainable energy transition while creating a more stable and reliable power solution. "We are excited to partner with Choice! to strengthen their offering with our state-of-the-art power generation and energy storage packages," said Bruce Ross, CEO of Power-On-Demand. "Unexpected grid power outages (even for 15 minutes) can be very costly and even catastrophic for any business. Our technical solutions focus on energy transition, sustainability and fuel efficiency while providing the highest level of reliability and availability," he added.

The energy infrastructure solution joins an already impressive lineup of services offered by Choice! Energy Management, including commodity procurement, renewables purchasing and invoice validation using its proprietary technology to automate, manage, predict and control cost-efficiency, reliability and sustainability.

To learn more about Choice! Energy Management visit www.choiceenergymanagement.com or reach out to Tim Osting via email: Osting.t@choiceenergymgt.com.

About Choice! Energy Management

Choice! Energy Management is a global, full-service procurement and utility management company that uses proprietary technology to automate, manage, account, predict and control utility cost-efficiency and sustainability. Our suite of services enables our clients to gain deeper insight into infrastructure, consumption, usage patterns, pricing trends and sustainability progress. Our business relationships with diverse group of partners puts us in a superior position to monitor, negotiate and validate the services provided. For more information visit www.choiceenergymanagement.com

About Power-On-Demand

Power-On-Demand provides tailored power solutions that enable our customers to transition to more sustainable power generation while increasing on-site reliability. We design, build and operate power plants, including photovoltaic solar and natural gas generators, along with energy storage for both oil & gas and industrial customers. Our expertise in the newest technologies along with fuel gas conditioning can prioritize the use of stranded and flare gas for our oil and gas customers. Furthermore, our experience with combined heat and power (CHP) provides unique solutions for industrial customers, including greenhouse and cultivation facilities, with medium and permanent power solutions. We evaluate our customer's needs and can provide a variety of technical solutions with the goal of reliable and sustainable electricity for as long as required. For more information visit www.pod-llc.com

