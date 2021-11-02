VERO Announces New Senior Hires To Lead Tech, Marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO , the modern leasing infrastructure for owners and renters, today announced the appointment of two new strategic hires to lead the company's engineering and marketing functions. These hires join the company at a time of incredible growth, following the Series A fundraise as announced in June 2021.

VERO welcomes Keith Soura and Emily Kramer

Keith Soura joins VERO as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the company's engineering team in designing and executing VERO's vision. His key focuses include enhancing VERO's already strong security and compliance posture with industry standard certifications, building new platform integrations and automation capabilities, and further enhancing the VERO experience for clients and applicants alike. Soura brings to VERO vast industry expertise leading scalable architecture platforms at Blend and Better Mortgage. He holds patents related to his work in creating a secure, event-based integration system specifically focused on the financial industry and consumer credit originations and servicing.

Emily Kramer joins VERO as Senior Vice President of Marketing, overseeing VERO's external branding efforts, sales generation, and customer feedback loops. Kramer joins VERO with an extensive history in financial services, having served as the SVP, Business Development and Marketing of ClickPay (acquired by RealPage, Inc in 2018). After acquisition, Kramer continued as head of ClickPay's Business Development and Marketing while also driving impact for RealPage's Financial Services division. Prior to ClickPay, Kramer held positions at American Express and Citigroup.

"As we continue to grow and expand our client-focused offerings, I'm thrilled to bring some of the best industry talent to lead new initiatives and help to tell the VERO story," said Lou Baugier, CEO and co-founder of VERO. "Keith and Emily fill critical roles and will undoubtedly drive us further on our mission to simplify and automate all operations for real estate operators and their renters."

VERO consolidates a broken leasing process in one simple platform, making lease management easier and more affordable for property managers while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. On average, it takes less than 17 minutes to apply and sign a lease with VERO–compared to the industry average of seven days. By combining each separate step of the leasing process into one centralized solution, VERO grants owners benefits including streamlined workflow, mitigated risk, and increased net asset value (NAV), while passing time savings and transparency onto their renters. VERO has increased transactions by 500% on an annual basis, and grown revenue by 140% QoQ. Current VERO partners include LeFrak, Stonehenge, Alfred, and FirstService Residential, among others.

ABOUT VERO

VERO is the modern leasing infrastructure for renters and owners. Designed to streamline and automate all operations, VERO consolidates a broken leasing process in one simple platform, making lease management easier and more affordable for property managers while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. Learn more about VERO: sayvero.com

CONTACT

press@sayvero.com

VERO (PRNewsfoto/VERO)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VERO