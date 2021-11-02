Next-Gen Communications Expert Scott Wharton Joins Alianza Board of Directors

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza announced today that veteran communications industry expert Scott Wharton has joined Alianza's Board of Directors. Wharton, who serves as Logitech's Vice President and General Manager of the Video Collaboration Group, brings more than two decades of leadership experience driving and managing rapid and substantial growth at leading-edge communications technology companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Alianza Inc.)

"Scott's rare combination of communications market expertise and real-world, experience combined with his successful development and growth of next-gen communications technologies make him an ideal match for Alianza's Board of Directors, and we are very fortunate to have him on our team," said Brian Beutler, CEO and Founder of Alianza. "Scott's creativity, vision, expertise, and collaborative leadership style will play a pivotal role as we look to capitalize on our position as the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers — a solution that allows service providers to address a clear and growing market need for advanced unified communications solutions by offering their own UCaaS solutions, rather than ceding revenue opportunities and customer relationships to over the top (OTT) voice applications. Adding someone of Scott's caliber to our board is a tremendous validation of our business model, team, solution set and trajectory. I know that Scott will have an immense, positive impact not just on Alianza's future success, but on our service provider customers' success as well."

In his role at Logitech, Wharton propelled the Video Collaboration Group to a market leadership position, enjoying a triple digit growth rate. Under his leadership, the division has become one of Logitech's largest and fastest growing business units. Prior to Logitech, Wharton founded Vidtel, a pioneer in cloud-based any-to-any video conferencing services. Vidtel was the first to connect high-end video systems such as Cisco and Polycom with consumer-based services such as Skype, Google, and WebRTC. As an early executive at BroadSoft and VocalTel, Wharton spearheaded numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including the development of the first commercial VoIP product, as well as the creation of the cloud PBX market and the VoIP service provider industry.

"I am beyond excited to be joining Alianza at this time, as the company is at a critical juncture in its growth and market position, and I believe my skillsets and expertise in next-gen communications technologies can play a valuable role in the company's next phase of growth," said Wharton. "With its distinctive, innovative solution portfolio, entrepreneurial management team, and keen focus on enabling service providers to compete and win in the rapidly evolving and growing business cloud communications market, Alianza is poised to be a game changer. I am looking forward to working with the other board members and with Alianza's leadership team to help service providers evolve their business models, upgrade their business communications portfolios, and grow their revenues while strengthening relationships with their business customers."

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Hanna Miller

Vice President, Marketing

pr@alianza.com

Kathleen Keith for Alianza

kkeith@redshift.com

(707) 529-4507

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alianza Inc