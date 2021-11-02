The Gladys Foundation Hosts First Annual Topgolf Fundraiser

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19th, The Gladys Foundation hosted over 100 people for its first annual Topgolf Fundraiser Event.

The Gladys Foundation's Annual Topgolf Fundraiser

The Gladys Foundation would like to thank North Texas Bells, LLC, Simmons Bank, Skiles Construction, The Dimension Group and Wingstop for their platinum sponsorship of the event. We would also like to thank our local community partners Christian Community Action, Hope Farm, and Boys and Girls Club of Collin County for helping make this event a success.

This year The Gladys Foundation has provided over 600 north Texas children with school supplies, $10,000 in scholarships, and over 350 volunteer hours throughout the north Texas community.

The namesake of The Gladys Foundation is Gladys Morrison. Gladys was born in Louisiana where she met and married the love of her life. She was widowed at age 36 with six children, ranging in age from six weeks to 14 years. Her dedication as a mother and servants heart pulled her through the next few decades as she worked to provide a good life for her children. Gladys' core values were patient perseverance, impeccable integrity, captivating courage, and relentless resolve.

Taylor Morrison, President of the Gladys Foundation, said "at the heart of The Gladys Foundation is the desire to help people when they need it most. Whether it is helping north Texas families in need of assistance, helping students further their education, or making sure kids have supplies for their first day of school The Gladys Foundation wants to contribute. This event, in large part thanks to our donors, has given us the ability to contribute even more to these causes in the coming year".

For more information or to donate online, please visit https://thegladysfoundation.org/donate/.

About The Gladys Foundation,

The Gladys Foundation was founded in 2021 to Nourish and Enrich North Texas Families. The foundation is named after Gladys Morrison who grew up in Louisiana, married the love of her life, and had six children. At the age of 36, Gladys was widowed. Despite never working outside the home, she was determined to raise her children who were six weeks to 14 years old. Troy, Gladys' son, created this foundation to benefit north Texas families through scholarships, Pop's Provisions (school supplies), the hardship fund, and local community partners.

For information about The Gladys Foundation, visit www.thegladysfoundation.org.

