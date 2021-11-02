Carbon emissions insights tool will guide businesses towards net zero

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IPCC's recent report outlined how rapidly the world is heating up due to human activity and the role our carbon dioxide emissions are playing in that rise. Normative , the world's first carbon accounting engine, has unveiled an emissions insights tool that will help guide SMEs committed to net zero. With support from Google.org, Normative has developed the tool available through the UN-backed SME Climate Hub .

Now, SMEs can access the new tool to work out their sector average emissions. The tool indicates in which areas of their business they may need to take action to reduce emissions and gives them insight into the estimated average greenhouse gas emissions produced by similar companies in the same sector, and country.

Kristian Rönn, Normative co-founder and CEO said: "A reduction in direct emissions resulting from fossil fuel combustion in the energy, chemicals and heavy industry sectors will bring down scope 2 and 3 emissions across the whole economy."

Kristian Rönn, speaking at COP26 in Glasgow, said business leaders have to grasp the historic opportunity now to measure and take action to reduce their carbon footprint.

"These insights allow SMEs to begin the journey to net zero. We are excited to be able to put our unique database to good use, and there is much more to come," he added. "We are in a climate emergency and we must all take action, real action."

"With Google.org grant funding and six months of pro bono technical support from Google.org Fellows, we are making a substantial investment in the technologies that will be crucial to tackling climate problems," says Jen Carter, Head of Technology & Volunteering at Google.org. "The Normative's industry CO₂ insights is doing just that."

