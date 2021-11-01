The Venetian Resort Launches Cyber Month With An Exclusive Offer For The Holiday Shopping Season

Cyber Month Gives Shoppers and Travelers the Best Deals of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthusiasts of The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas don't have to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get the very best travel deals of the year. Beginning Nov. 1, The Venetian Resort is giving travelers yet another reason to book an upcoming stay at the luxury resort with the launch of its Cyber Month sale.

Book a two-night stay with the exclusive Cyber Month offer and receive up to 25 percent off suite rates, plus a $75 food and beverage credit for use at several of the resort's signature restaurants and bars including estiatorio Milos, Mott 32, Majordomo Meat & Fish by Chef David Chang, Bouchon by award-winning Chef Thomas Keller, BRERA osteria, or the bars of The Cocktail Collective – The Dorsey, Electra Cocktail Club, and Rosina. The Cyber Month offer can be booked beginning Nov. 1 at VenetianLasVegas.com/offers.

As always, Grazie Rewards members receive additional discounts on suite rates and more, making Cyber Month even sweeter. Booking this Cyber Month offer with a Grazie Rewards membership will provide guests up to 30 percent off suite rates. Membership in the program is complimentary and guests can enroll while visiting The Venetian Resort or online at VenetianLasVegas.com/grazie.

Booking a future stay at The Venetian Resort with this Cyber Month offer gives travelers the opportunity to plan ahead, along with a flexible cancelation policy allowing them to change plans should life get in the way. Giving the gift of travel is also convenient and convenience is key to make this year's holiday shopping stress-free.

HOLIDAY TIP: Consumer product experts are predicting that supply chain backlogs may provide challenges for shoppers this holiday season, including longer shipping times. Travel has always been seen as the perfect holiday gift – and now more than ever, that rings true.

The Venetian Resort continues to be the top choice in Las Vegas resorts among travelers, with 2021 marking the fourth straight year that The Venetian Resort was named No. 1 Top Hotel in Las Vegas by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler. In addition to the resort's varied offerings, which include the best in Las Vegas culinary, award-winning nightlife, and an iconic setting, the resort features all-suite accommodations where every key unlocks a suite in one of the three hotel towers – The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Venezia. The resort's standard 650-square-foot suite is nearly twice the size of the average Las Vegas hotel room, giving guests the perfect accommodations for a relaxing stay or a place to gather with friends before a night out in Las Vegas.

Cyber Month offers are available starting Nov. 1, for stays through May 31, 2022. They can be booked at VenetianLasVegas.com, or by calling 866.659.9643.

TEN REASONS TO CELEBRATE AT THE VENETIAN RESORT IN 2022

The Venetian Resort offers the best deals of the year during its Cyber Month Sale. This is the perfect time for travelers to dream of reasons to visit Las Vegas next year. Here are a few suggestions to get started:

Chinese New Year ( Feb 1-21 ) – Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with style. ) – Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with style.

The Big Game Weekend ( Feb. 13 ) – There's no better place to get caught up in the excitement, short of the actual stadium. ) – There's no better place to get caught up in the excitement, short of the actual stadium.

Rock 'n Roll Las Vegas Half Marathon ( Feb. 27 ) – The world's largest nighttime running event, with musical entertainment and headliner concerts.

02.02.22, 02.20.22 and 02.22.22 Wedding Dates ( Feb. 2 , 20, and 22) – Three dates with a cool ring to them, when you're ready to put a ring on the one you love. , 20, and 22) – Three dates with a cool ring to them, when you're ready to put a ring on the one you love.

Spring Break for Grown Ups (March and April) – When Las Vegas celebrates the arrival of spring, which includes the arrival of the new TAO Beach Dayclub (opening in March).

March Mayhem ( March 13 – April 4 ) – This is when the serious action takes place, in celebration of a month of college basketball tournaments. ) – This is when the serious action takes place, in celebration of a month of college basketball tournaments.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend ( March 17-20 ) – There is luck around every corner here – it is Las Vegas after all.

National Proposal Day ( March 20 ) – There is actually a national day dedicated to marriage proposals. Need help? The Venetian Resort ) – There is actually a national day dedicated to marriage proposals. Need help? The Venetian Resort Celebrations Team has options.

Draft Weekend ( April 28-30 ) – Expect a party of epic proportions as the world watches teams select newly eligible football players to their squads live from Las Vegas .

Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27-30 ) – When travelers are ready to kick off the summer season, so is The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The new pool deck at The Venetian Resort offers something for everyone, including the largest cabanas on the Strip.

About The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

The iconic Venetian Resort Las Vegas is comprised of three all-suite towers: The Venetian, The Palazzo, and Venezia. The resort experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera; two landmark casinos and a poker room, TAO Nightclub; and unparalleled retail experiences at Grand Canal Shoppes. A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian offers Grazie Rewards, a resort-wide loyalty program that provides guests with access and benefits based on their activities throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

The names and brands mentioned above are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

