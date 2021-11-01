The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hepsiburada (D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading) (HEPS) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Hepsiburada investors have until December 20, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about July 1, 2021 , Hepsiburada completed its IPO, selling approximately 62 million shares for $12.00 per share.

On August 26, 2021 , Hepsiburada announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting that revenue grew 5.2%. The Company also reported "lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.05 , or 25%, to close at $8.97 per share on August 26, 2021 , on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company's ADRs were trading as low as $5.30 per ADR, a nearly 56% decline from the $12 per ADR IPO price.

The complaint filed in the action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Hepsiburada securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 20, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Hepsiburada securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

