IGT gains exclusive omnichannel lottery licensing rights to Marilyn Monroe

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that it has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company and owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, granting IGT licensing rights to develop and distribute Marilyn Monroe-themed, omnichannel lottery games. In addition to compelling instant tickets, innovative draw-based games and engaging mobile and interactive games, IGT will develop exciting and comprehensive experiences for lottery customers and their players.

"Marilyn Monroe is one of the most recognizable female entertainment icons in history," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "IGT looks forward to leveraging the legendary Marilyn Monroe brand to create exciting, high-quality games across all lottery channels for our U.S. and Canadian customers and their players."

"ABG is pleased to partner with IGT to create exciting omnichannel lottery games for Marilyn Monroe fans and lottery players alike," said Marc Rosen, Group President, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group. "IGT is a proven leader in adopting well-known brands and transforming them into extraordinary lottery products and experiences."

A thoughtful and progressive woman ahead of her time, Marilyn Monroe remains among the most famous and influential female stars of all time. Her life has inspired countless books, films, plays, paintings, songs, and more. To date, she has nearly 15 million fans across social media platforms.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon. For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

