CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $510,000 in 3Q 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated after tax net income for quarter ending September 30, 2021 increased 12% to $510 thousand, from $457 thousand in the third quarter of last year.

Chris Webster, Bank President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "It is significant that we were able to add $29 million in organic loan fundings during the third quarter." He added, "Many banks have struggled to generate meaningful loan growth this year." Webster also stated, "We remain diligent on new loan pricing. This pricing strategy demonstrates our ability to consistency achieve Net Interest Margin which is among the top performing banks in our peer group." Regarding credit quality, the Company's loan portfolio is performing as expected. Webster further remarked, "We are closely watching certain commercial real estate segments such as strip malls and other sub-markets where the pandemic has potentially impacted tenants. Additionally, due to aggressive loan management practices, we are pleased to report our legacy classified loans fell below .50% of assets for the first time since 2006. On top of that, reserve levels remain healthy at 1.33%."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

$29 million in new loans funded during the quarter

Pre-tax earnings year to date grew 104% to $2,499M compared to a year ago

Nonperforming assets decreased 29% for the quarter

Operational Highlights

Interest income during the quarter was aided by recognized fee income of PPP loans that bolstered earnings by $384 thousand, as well as a recovery of interest income on a classified asset that added $260 thousand. There remains $400 thousand in PPP origination fee income that will likely be recognized over the next several quarters as the remaining loans are forgiven. Further contributing to the growth in net interest income was a $47 thousand decline in interest expense.

The Bank continues to make progress on its legacy classified assets. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which include loans and OREO are down 67% from $4.4 million or 1.3% of assets to $1.4 million or 0.41% of assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by 1% to $340.4 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and increased 2.6% compared to $331.6 million a year ago. Total asset growth from September 2020 to September 2021 consisted of cash and net deposit growth which were bolstered by PPP loans.

Traditional gross loans decreased $500M since second quarter 2021 ending the third quarter 2021 at $216 million. The small net decrease was driven by PPP loan forgiveness in the quarter of $14 million. Total gross loans decreased by 5.7% to $237 million in the quarter and decreased 5% compared to $250 million a year ago. Total deposits increased by 0.9% to $303 million during the quarter and increased 8.5% compared to $279 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.16 million at September 30, 2021, or 1.46% of "traditional" non-PPP loans, compared to 1.46% in the previous quarter, and was 1.33% for the quarter with the PPP loans included. During the quarter, the Bank recorded a single full loan chargeoff of $207 thousand. Pandemic economic effects were not a factor in the specific borrower situation that led to the chargeoff, and management feels credit quality in the portfolio remains excellent.

The Bank recorded a $384 thousand adjustment that reduced its deferred tax asset and increased tax provision expense in the quarter to true up the account after the full valuation allowance against it was reversed in 2020. For the year, net tax provision expense is $152 thousand. The Bank does not anticipate further large adjustments to this account in the near future.

Shareholders' equity increased to $28 million at September 30, 2021, from the preceding quarter. At September 30, 2021, tangible book value was $2.96 per share compared to $2.86 per share at June 30, 2021 and $2.81 per share a year ago. The Bank's September 30, 2021 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.45%, compared to 8.80% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the Bank's September 30, 2021 Tier 1 Leverage ratio would have been 10.1%, and 10.6% as of September 30, 2020.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at September 30, 2021. Capital ratios are presented below.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information





















Dollars in thousands - Unaudited

For the quarter ended

Year to Date

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Summary Income Data







Interest Income

3,884 3,299 3,202

10,670 9,577 Interest expense

174 221 356

674 1,168 Net Interest Income

3,710 3,078 2,846

9,996 8,409 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

146 193 -

339 (279) Non-interest income

74 84 (49)

228 (501) Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

2 - -

2 168 Non-interest expense

2,424 2,440 2,340

7,388 7,132 Income (loss) before income taxes

1,214 529 457

2,499 1,223 Provision for income tax

704 (764) -

152 - Net Income

510 1,293 457

2,347 1,223















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding end-of-period

8,911 8,550 8,208

8,911 8,208 Earnings per common share ($'s)

0.06 0.15 0.06

0.26 0.15 Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)

0.05 0.14 0.04

0.25 0.12 Cash dividend declared

- - -

- - Total shareholders' equity

28,233 27,033 23,589

28,233 23,589 Tangible Book value per share ($'s)

2.96 2.86 2.87

2.96 2.87















Selected Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

340,373 336,551 331,636

340,373 331,636 Securities available-for-sale

44,356 42,831 36,636

44,356 36,636 Loans

237,234 251,449 249,684

237,234 249,684 Allowance for loan losses

3,160 3,170 2,996

3,160 2,996 Deposits

302,994 300,366 279,187

302,994 279,187 Other borrowings

- - 21,574

- 21,574 Shareholders' equity

28,233 27,033 23,589

28,233 23,589















Performance Ratios (%)













Return on average shareholders' equity

(annualized)

9.20 12.53 7.10

9.20 7.10 Net interest margin

4.01 3.63 4.03

4.01 4.03 Efficiency ratio

71.06 76.11 82.45

71.06 82.45















Asset Quality Data (%)













Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.40 0.57 1.30

0.40 1.30 Reserve for loan losses to total loans

1.33 1.26 1.20

1.33 1.20 Charge-offs to average loans for period

0.1 (0.02) (0.0)

0.1 (0.0)















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)













Common Equity Tier 1

12.90 11.96 12.95

12.90 12.95 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.90 11.96 12.95

12.90 12.95 Total risk-based capital ratio

14.12 13.21 14.20

14.12 14.20 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.45 8.43 8.80

9.45 8.80

