Ambetter Health Insurance Expands into Kentucky Kentucky residents can choose health coverage from Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky during Open Enrollment beginning Nov 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance, the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to Kentucky.

During this year's upcoming open enrollment period (running Nov. 1 – Jan. 15, 2022), residents may select Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky for healthcare coverage on kynect. Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky will be offered in 63 counties, including Boone, Fayette, Hardin, Jefferson, Kenton and Warren.

"Kentucky residents deserve more options for affordable and reliable healthcare coverage, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Ben Orris, COO, WellCare of Kentucky. "We're proud to bring Ambetter to Kentucky, so that more people have access to healthcare options that fit their lifestyle and budget."

Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky provides essential health benefits such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans include access to telehealth, online enrollment assistance, and the My Health PaysTM program, which allows members to earn rewards to use towards healthcare expenses for participating in healthy activities.

WellCare of Kentucky has served Kentucky since 2011 and currently serves more than 500,000 members across its Medicaid and Medicare plans.

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky .

