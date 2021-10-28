TERSUS Solutions announces Peter Whitcomb as President

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TERSUS Solutions, a technology solutions provider that offers a full suite of services to unlock textile circularity capabilities for leading brands such as Patagonia, REI, LION, Eileen Fisher, Arc'teryx and LL Bean, today announced that it has appointed Peter Whitcomb as President. Peter has spent the past five years building circular business models across the retail sector and brings a great breadth of general management and leadership experience spanning the retail, logistics, finance and technology sectors. Whitcomb's appointment follows a year of milestone achievements for Tersus, including broadening their suite of service offerings beyond their waterless liquid CO2 cleantech, adding a number of new partners, and kicking off an expansion into a new, state-of-the-art fifty thousand square-foot facility in Denver.

Tersus Solutions

"As more brands and retailers establish circular business models, we are excited to have Peter join Tersus as we continue to expand and build our suite of textile circular services," said Jake Jackson, CEO of Tersus. "Tersus has been built upon the world's most advanced liquid CO2 cleantech, and we have strategically expanded into additional service offerings to meet our partners' needs across the entire circular value chain. Peter is a pioneer in the circular commerce space and will be an incredible leader for our Company and catalyst for innovation and growth."

Before joining Tersus, Peter served as Vice President of Growth and Partnerships at Trove, the leading white label resale solutions provider for premium brands and retailers, including REI, Lululemon, Nordstrom, and Patagonia. While at Trove Peter oversaw the entire customer lifecycle and played a leading role in fundraising, helping the company to close a successful $77M Series D. Prior to Trove, he was the Head of New Business Development and Circular Commerce at REI and built and led their rentals and recommerce businesses. He successfully grew the new division from one person to more than eighty five people. During his time at REI, Peter was also the Director of Enterprise Strategy. Before joining REI, Peter managed the cycling and action sports businesses at Amazon and held a variety of roles on Wall Street with both Citibank and AllianceBernstein, eventually helping build AllianceBernstein's Hedge Fund and Private Equity Fund businesses. Peter received his undergraduate degree from Colgate University, where he served as Captain of the Division One lacrosse team. Peter holds an MBA from UT McCombs School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Tersus as they enter this next phase of growth," said newly appointed President, Peter Whitcomb. "In my last two roles, I was a Tersus partner and experienced firsthand the value and versatility of the waterless cleaning technology as well as the untapped opportunity to serve broader segments of the circular marketplace. I plan to leverage the breadth of my industry experience to develop and execute against a vision that positions Tersus as the backbone of the shift to more sustainable retail models."

About Tersus Solutions

Tersus Solutions was founded in 2009 in Denver, Colorado with a mission of building a better CO2 textile cleaning machine. In 2018, Tersus launched Cleaning as a Service (CaaS) for high-end brand and outdoor apparel companies, then broadened their suite of services by offering sorting, repair, upcycling, and decommissioning to their platform in 2020. Through its patented technology and full suite of services, Tersus is revolutionizing the advancement of the textile industry to a model of responsible consumption and re-use. Tersus is at the forefront of innovation in the use of LCO2, dramatically reducing the textile industry's impact on the environment by preserving water and electricity, capturing microfibers, and extending the life of textiles that come through its system. Over the past year Tersus has experienced tremendous growth, increasing their business fivefold.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TERSUS Solutions