Sanitation and Water for All at COP26

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation and Water for All is a partner of the first-ever Water for Climate Pavilion at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The Pavilion, curated by 33 organizations, will highlight water's critical role in transformative climate action and deliver cutting edge, science-based advice on mitigation and adaptation to climate decision-makers.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanitation and Water for All (hosted by UNICEF))

"90% of the problems caused by climate change are estimated to be water related, leading to droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events. We need decision-makers to prioritize the human rights above all other uses, and guarantee climate resilient water and sanitation strategies, plans, and budgets, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized." said Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO of the UN-hosted Sanitation and Water for All partnership. "The first-ever Water Pavilion is an unprecedented opportunity to align climate and water policies so that human rights are realized, climate risks are reduced, and there is more money available for adaptation. Let us seize this opportunity to work together and to deliver on our commitments – for the benefit of all."

At COP26 and other key events and spaces, SWA partners are calling on Governments to:

Improve the efficient use of water resources and prioritize their allocation among competing uses in a way that gives priority to the realization of human rights

Ensure that marginalized groups, including women and children, gain access to running water, soap, and toilets for their health and dignity, which is a key part of building climate resilience

Work together with corporations and international financial institutions to speed up investment in climate-resilient water infrastructure and services - especially for countries in vulnerable situations

Virtual events from the Water Pavilion include:

Climate finance to support adaptation of basic services and build community resilience: water, sanitation and hygiene

Tuesday 2 November, 9:00am GMT. More information here.

Policy, accountability & monitoring for climate resilient water, sanitation & hygiene: moving from commitment to progress

Saturday 6 November, 11:30am GMT. More information here.

List of other Water Pavilion events.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Sanitation and Water for All Partnership