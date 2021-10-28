PTC Earns Recognition for Industrial IoT Business

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in ABI Research's Smart Manufacturing Platforms Competitive Ranking report. PTC has also been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Industrial IoT Software Platforms, Q3 2021 report. Further, PTC has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Industrial IoT Platforms and Applications for Manufacturing report (1). Finally, PTC has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms report.

According to each industry report, PTC is a Leader in Industrial IoT platforms. PTC is the only Industrial IoT vendor to be included in all four reports, and to have placed as a Leader in all four reports.

Each research firm conducted its own assessment of the Industrial IoT market. The research criteria, methodologies, and list of Industrial IoT capabilities assessed are unique to each analyst firm.

"We believe recognition as a Leader across all of these reports is an impressive accomplishment for the ThingWorx® team. To us, these results reinforce our strategy and commitment to the Industrial IoT market. We will continue to evolve ThingWorx to meet the needs of manufacturers and address the highest priority manufacturing and service use cases," said Jim Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC.

"PTC is proud to be named as a Leader in each assessment," said Joe Biron, CTO and GM of IoT, PTC. "We recognize that each of these leading firms has a unique perspective on the Industrial IoT market and employed different criteria for their assessments. We believe placing consistently as a Leader demonstrates PTC's ability to meet the complex needs of Industrial enterprises with a world-class platform that delivers successful business results."

Through years of experience in the digital engineering, manufacturing, and service fields, PTC has identified patterns that are utilized and defined common use cases that solve various business problems. With this knowledge, PTC has built Industrial IoT solutions that help solve these challenges. The latest, ThingWorx® Digital Performance Management, was announced in October.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

