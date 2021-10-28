Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- Third-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 25% to $12.4 billion
- Third-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.60; adjusted profit per share of $2.66
- Strong balance sheet; returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter
Third Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2021
2020
Sales and Revenues
$12.4
$9.9
Profit Per Share
$2.60
$1.22
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$2.66
$1.52
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $12.4 billion, a 25% increase compared with $9.9 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services, and favorable price realization.
Operating profit margin was 13.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 10.0% for the third quarter of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.60, compared with third-quarter 2020 profit per share of $1.22. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.66, compared with third-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.52. Third-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.66 reflected strong operational performance and a lower-than-expected effective tax rate. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the third quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of $0.12 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $5.8 billion and the company ended the third quarter with $9.4 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.
"Our global team continues to execute our long-term strategy for profitable growth while working to mitigate supply chain challenges as we serve our customers," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our third-quarter results reflect higher sales and revenues across our three primary segments and in all regions."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2020
Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $12.397 billion, an increase of $2.516 billion, or 25%, compared with $9.881 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories by $600 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of $300 million during the third quarter of 2021.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$
4,056
$
957
$
218
$
38
$
(14)
$
5,255
$
1,199
30%
Resource Industries
1,816
522
43
22
3
2,406
590
32%
Energy & Transportation
4,161
628
(6)
44
250
5,077
916
22%
All Other Segment
106
10
(1)
1
3
119
13
12%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(911)
1
2
—
(242)
(1,150)
(239)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,228
2,118
256
105
—
11,707
2,479
27%
Financial Products Segment
724
—
—
—
38
762
38
5%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(71)
—
—
—
(1)
(72)
(1)
Financial Products Revenues
653
—
—
—
37
690
37
6%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$
9,881
$
2,118
$
256
$
105
$
37
$
12,397
$
2,516
25%
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Third Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$
2,417
36%
$
528
130%
$
1,240
56%
$
1,076
(13%)
$
5,261
30%
$
(6)
(175%)
$
5,255
30%
Resource Industries
674
38%
417
55%
456
19%
744
32%
2,291
34%
115
3%
2,406
32%
Energy & Transportation
1,924
21%
329
49%
1,144
3%
744
34%
4,141
19%
936
36%
5,077
22%
All Other Segment
18
80%
—
(100%)
3
200%
14
8%
35
40%
84
4%
119
12%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(19)
—
—
(2)
(21)
(1,129)
(1,150)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,014
31%
1,274
77%
2,843
24%
2,576
8%
11,707
27%
—
—%
11,707
27%
Financial Products Segment
478
7%
68
8%
105
5%
111
(2%)
762
5%
—
—%
762
5%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(37)
(13)
(9)
(13)
(72)
—
(72)
Financial Products Revenues
441
7%
55
4%
96
7%
98
(1%)
690
6%
—
—%
690
6%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$
5,455
28%
$
1,329
72%
$
2,939
23%
$
2,674
8%
$
12,397
25%
$
—
—%
$
12,397
25%
Third Quarter 2020
Construction Industries
$
1,781
$
230
$
796
$
1,241
$
4,048
$
8
$
4,056
Resource Industries
487
269
384
564
1,704
112
1,816
Energy & Transportation
1,584
221
1,113
557
3,475
686
4,161
All Other Segment
10
1
1
13
25
81
106
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(22)
(2)
—
—
(24)
(887)
(911)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
3,840
719
2,294
2,375
9,228
—
9,228
Financial Products Segment
448
63
100
113
724
—
724
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(37)
(10)
(10)
(14)
(71)
—
(71)
Financial Products Revenues
411
53
90
99
653
—
653
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$
4,251
$
772
$
2,384
$
2,474
$
9,881
$
—
$
9,881
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2020
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.664 billion, an increase of $679 million, or 69%, compared with $985 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses as well as higher manufacturing costs.
Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and higher period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by favorable cost absorption and lower warranty expense. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the third quarter of 2021.
The increase in both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs was mainly driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$
859
$
585
$
274
47%
Resource Industries
297
167
130
78%
Energy & Transportation
696
492
204
41%
All Other Segment
5
27
(22)
(81%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(286)
(346)
60
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,571
925
646
70%
Financial Products Segment
173
142
31
22%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(7)
(15)
8
Financial Products
166
127
39
31%
Consolidating Adjustments
(73)
(67)
(6)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$
1,664
$
985
$
679
69%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2021 was income of $225 million, compared with income of $14 million in the third quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), the absence of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the third quarter of 2020 and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs.
The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the euro, compared with net losses in the third quarter of 2020.
- The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared with 31% for the third quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.
In the third quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $39 million benefit due to the change from the second-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 26%. In addition, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $36 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior year U.S. taxes in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $80 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, a discrete tax benefit of $13 million was recorded for settlement of stock-based compensation awards along with a $12 million tax benefit related to the $77 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$
4,056
$
957
$
218
$
38
$
(14)
$
5,255
$
1,199
30%
Sales by Geographic Region
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$
2,417
$
1,781
$
636
36%
Latin America
528
230
298
130%
EAME
1,240
796
444
56%
Asia/Pacific
1,076
1,241
(165)
(13%)
External Sales
5,261
4,048
1,213
30%
Inter-segment
(6)
8
(14)
(175%)
Total Sales
$
5,255
$
4,056
$
1,199
30%
Segment Profit
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
859
$
585
$
274
47%
Segment Profit Margin
16.3%
14.4%
1.9 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $5.255 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.199 billion, or 30%, compared with $4.056 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2021.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand from improving non-residential construction, as well as continued strength in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2021.
- Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume led by the impact of changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand across the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2021.
- In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from the impact of changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2021.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume, reflecting the impact of changes in dealer inventory. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2020. Lower sales in China, driven by lower end-user demand and impacts of changes in dealer inventory, were partially offset by increased sales across the rest of the region.
Construction Industries' profit was $859 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $274 million, or 47%, compared with $585 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs, which largely reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and material costs.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$
1,816
$
522
$
43
$
22
$
3
$
2,406
$
590
32%
Sales by Geographic Region
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$
674
$
487
$
187
38%
Latin America
417
269
148
55%
EAME
456
384
72
19%
Asia/Pacific
744
564
180
32%
External Sales
2,291
1,704
587
34%
Inter-segment
115
112
3
3%
Total Sales
$
2,406
$
1,816
$
590
32%
Segment Profit
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
297
$
167
$
130
78%
Segment Profit Margin
12.3%
9.2%
3.1 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.406 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $590 million, or 32%, compared with $1.816 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, partially offset by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2021 than during the third quarter of 2020. End-user demand was higher in both mining and heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.
Resource Industries' profit was $297 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $130 million, or 78%, compared with $167 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Increased manufacturing costs reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and material costs.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$
4,161
$
628
$
(6)
$
44
$
250
$
5,077
$
916
22%
Sales by Application
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$
1,088
$
734
$
354
48%
Power Generation
1,010
1,034
(24)
(2%)
Industrial
948
730
218
30%
Transportation
1,095
977
118
12%
External Sales
4,141
3,475
666
19%
Inter-segment
936
686
250
36%
Total Sales
$
5,077
$
4,161
$
916
22%
Segment Profit
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
696
$
492
$
204
41%
Segment Profit Margin
13.7%
11.8%
1.9 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.077 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $916 million, or 22%, compared with $4.161 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales except Power Generation, which decreased slightly.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts, primarily in North America, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression.
- Power Generation – Sales decreased slightly due to timing of turbines and turbine-related services. Reciprocating engines were about flat compared to the third quarter of 2020, with aftermarket parts slightly higher offset by slightly lower engine sales.
- Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
- Transportation – Sales increased in rail services and marine.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $696 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $204 million, or 41%, compared with $492 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Increased manufacturing costs were mainly driven by higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, period manufacturing costs and material, partially offset by the absence of inventory write-downs that occurred in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, segment profit was favorably impacted by other operating income/expense.
Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$
478
$
448
$
30
7%
Latin America
68
63
5
8%
EAME
105
100
5
5%
Asia/Pacific
111
113
(2)
(2%)
Total Revenues
$
762
$
724
$
38
5%
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$
173
$
142
$
31
22%
Financial Products' segment revenues were $762 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $38 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020.
Financial Products' segment profit was $173 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $31 million, or 22%, compared with $142 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and higher net yield on average earning assets. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
At the end of the third quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.41%, compared with 3.81% at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $76 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $125 million for the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $378 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, compared with $402 million, or 1.46% of finance receivables, at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2020 was $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $293 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $68 million from the third quarter of 2020. Higher corporate costs were more than offset by lower restructuring costs, favorable impacts of segment methodology differences and a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits and (ii) remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the third quarter of 2020. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$
1,664
13.4%
$
1,775
$
368
20.7%
$
1,426
$
2.60
Restructuring costs
35
0.3%
35
6
15.0%
29
$
0.06
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Adjusted
$
1,699
13.7%
$
1,810
$
374
20.7%
$
1,455
$
2.66
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 - U.S. GAAP
$
985
10.0%
$
863
$
187
21.7%
$
668
$
1.22
Restructuring costs
112
1.1%
112
13
12.0%
99
$
0.18
Remeasurement losses of pension obligations
—
—%
77
12
15.6%
65
$
0.12
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 - Adjusted
$
1,097
11.1%
$
1,052
$
212
20.2%
$
832
$
1.52
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
11,707
$
9,228
$
35,091
$
28,452
Revenues of Financial Products
690
653
2,082
2,061
Total sales and revenues
12,397
9,881
37,173
30,513
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,617
6,919
25,510
21,298
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,340
1,126
3,943
3,426
Research and development expenses
427
344
1,247
1,041
Interest expense of Financial Products
111
137
352
461
Other operating (income) expenses
238
370
854
1,114
Total operating costs
10,733
8,896
31,906
27,340
Operating profit
1,664
985
5,267
3,173
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
114
136
376
384
Other income (expense)
225
14
751
265
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,775
863
5,642
3,054
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
368
187
1,313
839
Profit of consolidated companies
1,407
676
4,329
2,215
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
21
(5)
44
8
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,428
671
4,373
2,223
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
3
4
5
Profit 1
$
1,426
$
668
$
4,369
$
2,218
Profit per common share
$
2.62
$
1.23
$
8.00
$
4.08
Profit per common share — diluted 2
$
2.60
$
1.22
$
7.94
$
4.05
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
– Basic
544.0
542.3
545.8
543.9
– Diluted 2
547.6
546.4
550.2
547.8
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,446
$
9,352
Receivables – trade and other
7,647
7,317
Receivables – finance
8,919
9,463
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,215
1,930
Inventories
13,666
11,402
Total current assets
41,893
39,464
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,904
12,401
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,273
1,185
Long-term receivables – finance
12,605
12,222
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,744
1,523
Intangible assets
1,121
1,308
Goodwill
6,353
6,394
Other assets
3,891
3,827
Total assets
$
80,784
$
78,324
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
—
$
10
-- Financial Products
3,247
2,005
Accounts payable
7,218
6,128
Accrued expenses
3,579
3,642
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,075
1,096
Customer advances
1,155
1,108
Dividends payable
—
562
Other current liabilities
2,319
2,017
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
48
1,420
-- Financial Products
6,335
7,729
Total current liabilities
25,976
25,717
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,759
9,749
-- Financial Products
17,395
16,250
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,395
6,872
Other liabilities
4,564
4,358
Total liabilities
64,089
62,946
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,352
6,230
Treasury stock
(26,608)
(25,178)
Profit employed in the business
38,361
35,167
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,440)
(888)
Noncontrolling interests
30
47
Total shareholders' equity
16,695
15,378
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
80,784
$
78,324
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
4,373
$
2,223
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,766
1,815
Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations
—
(55)
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(321)
(38)
Other
102
919
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(326)
1,473
Inventories
(2,195)
(139)
Accounts payable
1,232
(596)
Accrued expenses
46
(286)
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
934
(547)
Customer advances
39
13
Other assets – net
138
(15)
Other liabilities – net
(2)
(512)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,786
4,255
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(673)
(686)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,014)
(805)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
877
550
Additions to finance receivables
(9,603)
(9,278)
Collections of finance receivables
9,221
9,656
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
44
37
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(449)
(93)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
23
13
Proceeds from sale of securities
424
239
Investments in securities
(934)
(512)
Other – net
(8)
(80)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,092)
(959)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,733)
(1,683)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
122
110
Common shares repurchased
(1,622)
(1,130)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
6,931
9,418
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(8,620)
(6,789)
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
1,324
(2,138)
Other – net
(4)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,602)
(2,213)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(9)
(56)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
83
1,027
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,292
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
9,449
$
9,319
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
11,707
$
11,707
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
690
—
787
(97)
1
Total sales and revenues
12,397
11,707
787
(97)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,617
8,618
—
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,340
1,147
200
(7)
2
Research and development expenses
427
427
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
111
—
111
—
Other operating (income) expenses
238
(56)
310
(16)
2
Total operating costs
10,733
10,136
621
(24)
Operating profit
1,664
1,571
166
(73)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
114
114
—
—
Other income (expense)
225
143
9
73
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,775
1,600
175
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
368
331
37
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,407
1,269
138
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
21
23
—
(2)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,428
1,292
138
(2)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
1
3
(2)
5
Profit 6
$
1,426
$
1,291
$
135
$
—
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
9,228
$
9,228
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
653
—
740
(87)
1
Total sales and revenues
9,881
9,228
740
(87)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
6,919
6,921
—
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,126
943
189
(6)
2
Research and development expenses
344
344
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
137
—
137
—
Other operating (income) expenses
370
95
287
(12)
2
Total operating costs
8,896
8,303
613
(20)
Operating profit
985
925
127
(67)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
136
136
—
—
Other income (expense)
14
(62)
9
67
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
863
727
136
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
187
133
54
—
Profit of consolidated companies
676
594
82
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
(5)
(4)
—
(1)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
671
590
82
(1)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3
—
4
(1)
5
Profit 6
$
668
$
590
$
78
$
—
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
35,091
$
35,091
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
2,082
—
2,371
(289)
1
Total sales and revenues
37,173
35,091
2,371
(289)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
25,510
25,515
—
(5)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,943
3,471
483
(11)
2
Research and development expenses
1,247
1,247
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
352
—
352
—
Other operating (income) expenses
854
(30)
931
(47)
2
Total operating costs
31,906
30,203
1,766
(63)
Operating profit
5,267
4,888
605
(226)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
376
376
—
—
Other income (expense)
751
819
56
(124)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
5,642
5,331
661
(350)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,313
1,158
155
—
Profit of consolidated companies
4,329
4,173
506
(350)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
44
52
—
(8)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
4,373
4,225
506
(358)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
3
9
(8)
5
Profit 6
$
4,369
$
4,222
$
497
$
(350)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
28,452
$
28,452
$
—
$
—
Revenues of Financial Products
2,061
—
2,350
(289)
1
Total sales and revenues
30,513
28,452
2,350
(289)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
21,298
21,302
—
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,426
2,867
572
(13)
2
Research and development expenses
1,041
1,041
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
461
—
462
(1)
3
Other operating (income) expenses
1,114
227
927
(40)
2
Total operating costs
27,340
25,437
1,961
(58)
Operating profit
3,173
3,015
389
(231)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
384
383
—
1
3
Other income (expense)
265
60
(7)
212
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,054
2,692
382
(20)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
839
720
119
—
Profit of consolidated companies
2,215
1,972
263
(20)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
8
18
—
(10)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,223
1,990
263
(30)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
5
2
13
(10)
6
Profit 7
$
2,218
$
1,988
$
250
$
(20)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,446
$
8,554
$
892
$
—
Receivables – trade and other
7,647
3,175
430
4,042
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,919
—
13,095
(4,176)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,215
1,831
425
(41)
3
Inventories
13,666
13,666
—
—
Total current assets
41,893
27,226
14,842
(175)
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,904
7,957
3,947
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,273
389
215
669
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,605
—
13,301
(696)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,744
2,279
105
(640)
4
Intangible assets
1,121
1,121
—
—
Goodwill
6,353
6,353
—
—
Other assets
3,891
3,233
1,869
(1,211)
5
Total assets
$
80,784
$
48,558
$
34,279
$
(2,053)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
3,247
$
—
$
3,247
$
—
Accounts payable
7,218
7,112
240
(134)
6
Accrued expenses
3,579
3,234
345
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,075
2,031
44
—
Customer advances
1,155
1,155
—
—
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,319
1,694
689
(64)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,383
48
6,335
—
Total current liabilities
25,976
15,274
10,900
(198)
Long-term debt due after one year
27,154
9,786
17,395
(27)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,395
6,394
1
—
Other liabilities
4,564
3,905
1,371
(712)
4
Total liabilities
64,089
35,359
29,667
(937)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,352
6,352
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(26,608)
(26,608)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
38,361
34,138
4,212
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,440)
(715)
(725)
—
Noncontrolling interests
30
32
206
(208)
9
Total shareholders' equity
16,695
13,199
4,612
(1,116)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
80,784
$
48,558
$
34,279
$
(2,053)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,352
$
8,822
$
530
$
—
Receivables – trade and other
7,317
3,846
397
3,074
1,2
Receivables – finance
9,463
—
13,681
(4,218)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,930
1,376
624
(70)
3
Inventories
11,402
11,402
—
—
Total current assets
39,464
25,446
15,232
(1,214)
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,401
8,309
4,092
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,185
363
164
658
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,222
—
12,895
(673)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,523
2,058
110
(645)
4
Intangible assets
1,308
1,308
—
—
Goodwill
6,394
6,394
—
—
Other assets
3,827
3,158
1,871
(1,202)
5
Total assets
$
78,324
$
47,036
$
34,364
$
(3,076)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
2,015
$
10
$
2,005
$
—
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies
—
—
1,000
(1,000)
6
Accounts payable
6,128
6,060
212
(144)
7
Accrued expenses
3,642
3,099
543
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,096
1,081
15
—
Customer advances
1,108
1,108
—
—
Dividends payable
562
562
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,017
1,530
580
(93)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
9,149
1,420
7,729
—
Total current liabilities
25,717
14,870
12,084
(1,237)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,999
9,764
16,250
(15)
6
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,872
6,872
—
—
Other liabilities
4,358
3,691
1,385
(718)
4
Total liabilities
62,946
35,197
29,719
(1,970)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,230
6,230
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(25,178)
(25,178)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
35,167
31,091
4,065
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(888)
(352)
(536)
—
Noncontrolling interests
47
48
197
(198)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,378
11,839
4,645
(1,106)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
78,324
$
47,036
$
34,364
$
(3,076)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
4,373
$
4,225
$
506
$
(358)
1, 5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,766
1,162
604
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(321)
(255)
(66)
—
Other
102
104
(135)
133
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(326)
(338)
40
(28)
2, 3
Inventories
(2,195)
(2,194)
—
(1)
2
Accounts payable
1,232
1,194
28
10
2
Accrued expenses
46
117
(71)
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
934
905
29
—
Customer advances
39
39
—
—
Other assets – net
138
133
24
(19)
2
Other liabilities – net
(2)
(193)
144
47
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,786
4,899
1,103
(216)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(673)
(670)
(11)
8
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,014)
(23)
(997)
6
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
877
71
818
(12)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(9,603)
—
(10,292)
689
3
Collections of finance receivables
9,221
—
9,946
(725)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
100
(100)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
44
—
44
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
1,000
3
(1,003)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(449)
(449)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
23
23
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
424
44
380
—
Investments in securities
(934)
(542)
(392)
—
Other – net
(8)
59
(67)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,092)
(487)
(468)
(1,137)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,733)
(1,733)
(350)
350
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
122
122
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(1,622)
(1,622)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(3)
(1,000)
1,003
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
6,931
494
6,437
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(8,620)
(1,910)
(6,710)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
1,324
(10)
1,334
—
Other – net
(4)
(4)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,602)
(4,666)
(289)
1,353
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(9)
(14)
5
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
83
(268)
351
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
9,449
$
8,554
$
895
$
—
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
2,223
$
1,990
$
263
$
(30)
1, 5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,815
1,217
598
—
Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations
(55)
(55)
—
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(38)
(5)
(33)
—
Other
919
494
167
258
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
1,473
616
(54)
911
2, 3
Inventories
(139)
(130)
—
(9)
2
Accounts payable
(596)
(599)
(6)
9
2
Accrued expenses
(286)
(314)
28
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(547)
(512)
(35)
—
Customer advances
13
13
—
—
Other assets – net
(15)
(136)
26
95
2
Other liabilities – net
(512)
(514)
83
(81)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
4,255
2,065
1,037
1,153
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(686)
(687)
(11)
12
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(805)
2
(823)
16
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
550
119
451
(20)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(9,278)
—
(10,234)
956
3
Collections of finance receivables
9,656
—
10,822
(1,166)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
971
(971)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
37
—
37
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
599
6
(605)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(93)
(93)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
13
13
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
239
17
222
—
Investments in securities
(512)
(15)
(497)
—
Other – net
(80)
(21)
(59)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(959)
(66)
885
(1,778)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,683)
(1,683)
(20)
20
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
110
110
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(1,130)
(1,130)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(6)
(599)
605
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
9,418
1,991
7,427
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(6,789)
(18)
(6,771)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
(2,138)
(5)
(2,133)
—
Other – net
(1)
(1)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(2,213)
(742)
(2,096)
625
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(56)
(47)
(9)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,027
1,210
(183)
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,292
7,302
990
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
9,319
$
8,512
$
807
$
—
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
