Better Business Bureau Recognizes Venetian Blind Carpet One Floor & Home with Winner of Distinction Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their superior commitment to ethics, overall excellence, and quality in the workplace, Venetian Blind Carpet One Floor & Home was honored at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence event on October 12, 2021. Recognized as a Winner of Distinction, this was the 14th straight year the company has been recognized for service excellence by the Better Business Bureau.

When asked what it means to have received this recognition yet again, Gary Touchton, General Sales Manager, states, "We work hard each day to make sure that our customers receive a first-class, pleasant experience with our company. To be recognized among the best is very rewarding and quite an honor."

Venetian Blind has been a long-time member of the Carpet One flooring cooperative, the industry's largest buying group of independent flooring dealers. Since 1952, builders, architects and designers have relied upon Venetian Blind Carpet One Floor & Home to help create their dream homes. Conveniently located on Bissonnet just east of Kirby in West University, the showroom offers the area's most extensive selection of premier flooring, countertops and window coverings in one convenient setting.

For more information call 713-528-2404 or visit www.vbaf.com.

