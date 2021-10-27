New Oi: From an Integrated Telecom Operator to a Digital Experiences Company

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) 2021, Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu, CEO of Oi, delivered a keynote speech titled "New Oi, From an Integrated Telecom Operator to a Digital Experience Company". He shared Oi's experience and achievements in all-optical transformation and elaborated upon Oi's new focus on the development of fiber broadband services.

Oi at UBBF 2021

OI Yields Impressive Results through Fiber Transformation

At the beginning of his speech, Abreu recalled Oi's notable achievements and milestones during the first two years of transformation.

Brazil is the largest and most populous country in Latin America. Oi is the largest telecom operator in Brazil with over 400,000 kilometers of fibers, providing fiber access networks for more than 2300 cities.

Oi believes that fiber services will become a focal point in the near future. Since 2018, Oi has made great progress by increasing investment, expanding fiber networks, and providing services of premium experience. By Q2 2021, Oi had completed 12 million home passes (HPs) and 2.8 million home connections (HCs). It is estimated that 15 million HPs and 4 million HCs will be finished by the end of 2021, helping Oi maintaining the leading position in the industry. Oi's investment and progress in fiber infrastructure have prompted the Board of Directors to go ahead and split the business, resulting in a structural separation between infrastructure and customer service departments. With the establishment of two independent companies, the new Oi and V.TAL have excellent potential for growth.

New Oi Vision: Beyond Connectivity

Abreu said that the vision of the new Oi is to become a leader in digital solutions and fiber connections. Ultimately, the focus is to improve the lives of people and operation of companies across the country; the mission to create a new future by enabling digital life for everyone.

The new Oi aims to provide fiber broadband connections for 8.5 million users by 2024 and further provide them with an enhanced digital experience. The target revenue is expected to increase by approximately 1 billion to 1.5 billion BRL by 2024.

The new V.TAL focuses on fiber infrastructure construction and provides fiber to the x (FTTx), backbone network, backhaul, and content delivery network (CDN) services. It will continue to increase its investment to 30 billion BRL by 2025 and provide HPs for 32 million households.

Five Key Measures Help Oi Achieve Successful Transformation

Mr. Abreu believes that there are five key points to take away from Oi's transformation success:

Focus on the operation of high-quality fiber assets and accelerate the development of fiber users. Focus on the part that supports future services and upgrade traditional networks, including copper lines, to fiber networks. Follow the future development trend, especially the development of new F5G technologies and services derived from these new technologies. Invest in digital domains that provide differentiated user experience. Develop strategic partnership with key solutions providers to build network capabilities. For example, by cooperating with Huawei, Oi has achieved success in all-optical smart city and FTTH construction so far.

According to Abreu, Oi will continue its business transformation, focus on the growth of core services and accelerate network upgrades for the betterment of its services. Oi plans to develop new revenue sources and continuously consolidate its position as the largest fiber infrastructure provider in Brazil. Based on the company's vision and mission, Oi will provide every user with a digital life and a better future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UBBF