IronSight Announces Scaleup Funding for Software Transforming Energy Operations

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alberta-based IronSight announced today a strategic capital raise from ARC Financial and Lifting Solutions to accelerate its scale-up and expansion into the US and global energy & industrial markets.

IronSight empowers energy companies and their service providers to make data-driven decisions that streamline and optimize field services to return immediate OPEX & CAPEX reductions. The IronSight app is an intuitive, easy-to-install, secure cloud-based software that digitizes processes and workflows involving people, equipment, and service logistics. It creates administrative efficiencies while capturing and displaying data to benchmark and improve performance.

IronSight is already creating six and seven-figure annual cost reductions for some of the largest energy producers in Canada and the US. It is serving more than 275 producers and service companies in North America and is well-positioned to translate its offerings into immediate and long-term gains for thousands more in the US and global markets.

"IronSight was founded in 2017 to reduce the gap between service supply and demand in the energy sector. Our easy-to-use service scheduling, tracking, and data entry interface makes it a popular choice in the field, and our data capture, visualization, and operational insights make it a popular decision-making tool at every level of our clients' operations," explains IronSight Co-Founder and of VP, Products, Adam Jessome. "The most productive, safest, and most sustainable operations know which people, equipment, and processes to deploy - and when. IronSight takes the guesswork out of it."

With the additional investment from ARC Financial and Lifting Solutions, IronSight will expand its team, cloud-based service offerings, and ability to enter and serve new markets.

"Today's scale-up funding announcement lays a strong foundation for IronSight's continued growth and targeted expansion into the US and global energy markets. We are serving a sector that knows digitization and data-driven decision-making are key to productivity and efficiencies. Energy producers and service companies are ready for straight-forward, easy-to-implement, well-supported solutions that offer big returns, and we're ready to deliver," shares Co-Founder and VP, Operations, Shawn Martens.

To learn more about IronSight and its offerings, please visit IronSight.app.

Investors:

ARC Financial Corp.

arcfinancial.com

Lifting Solutions

liftingsolutionsinc.com

About IronSight

Founded in 2017, with headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, IronSight is a digital technology company taking the guesswork out of energy and industrial operations. Through its cloud-based software, IronSight digitizes processes and workflows involving people, equipment, and service logistics. It creates immediate administrative efficiencies while capturing and displaying field services data to benchmark performance and make decisions that increase productivity, reduce OPEX/CAPEX and environmental footprint, optimize asset use, and enhance safety.

