Introducing the new Halo Collar, the Go Anywhere Wireless Fence

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo collar with Cesar Millan , developers of the world's most advanced pet safety and training technology, announce the premier of the new Halo collar. Founded by IOT visionaries Ken and Michael Ehrman and dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, the Halo collar provides the ultimate boundary training for dogs to allow them to live life safely off leash.

The new Halo collar features hardware upgrades including: a more rugged design, longer battery life, increased connectivity in remote areas and more durability. Additionally, Halo collar is introducing new Halo Beacons , bluetooth enabled devices designed to keep your pet away from off limits areas within your home.

"When I heard about Halo, my dream was to help create this amazing tool—the Halo collar—that can communicate with a dog using their instincts. I also knew that it was essential to provide a program that would teach people how to train their own dogs to recognize boundaries, because practicing safety starts with the human who teaches it," said Cesar Millan.

The Halo collar replaces the need for an electric fence, the technology is held directly in the collar, and it does not require WiFi or a cellular connection. Through positive reinforcement and proven built-in training by Cesar, the collar safely secures your dog wherever you go - even in remote locations. Halo collar also provides smart training, an activity tracker and most importantly, gently guides your dog to stay within the boundaries you set in the app, so your dog is always protected.

"The best way to keep your dog safe is to avoid them getting into dangerous situations in the first place," said Ken Ehrman, Halo collar Co-Founder. "Halo collar truly lets your dog live a life off leash. Before Halo collar, there was always tension about whether our dog Reeses would run off if she was not on a leash. With Halo, she knows beep means fence and whistle means come back."

Halo collar is the only technology in the industry that automatically downloads daily satellite updates to improve GPS accuracy and lets you create up to 20 wireless fences in the app with just a few taps of your finger, so you can take your dog with you anywhere.

Halo collar partnered with KORE for resilient connectivity that works out of the box with seamless communications and no gaps in coverage. KORE enables unlimited cellular location and update data via LTE at an affordable $5 per month per collar price.

Halo collar is committed to helping dogs live their best lives. The Halo Go Anywhere Wireless Fence gives dogs the freedom to live a life off leash, while giving pet parents peace of mind knowing that their dogs are safely in the boundaries set for them—in their yards and anywhere they go together.

The New Halo Collar Product Details:

Features:

Sizes: S (11' - 15" neck), M (15' - 20.5" neck), L (20" - 30.5" neck)

Colors: Graphite or White

Price: $999 (for a limited time receive $300 off to celebrate the launch)

To purchase: www.halocollar.com

Halo Beacon Product Details:

The Indoor Halo Beacon is a Bluetooth-enabled device that communicates with your dog's Halo collar to convey the presence of a boundary. The Halo Beacon is optimized for indoor training and keep-away areas within your home, such as the kitchen or a new couch and works just like a gate. The Halo Beacon is compatible with the Halo App, and features 15 customizable range levels plus a 5-6 month battery life to support your indoor boundary goals.

About Halo

The Halo collar is the newest smart safety system for dogs. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this smart system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo collar utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 45,000 dogs across the United States each day. With Kore, we are expanding to Canada and the rest of the world in 2022.

For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com

