ePlus Joins Forces with Houston Habitat for Humanity to Build Two Homes

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) today announced that a team of ePlus employee volunteers partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity in the building of two single family homes in Houston, Texas.

ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

The Houston build marks the second engagement ePlus has undertaken with Habitat for Humanity and follows on a successful partnership in Loudoun County, Virginia, where ePlus teams built the 25th Anniversary House in 2018. Originally scheduled for Fall 2020, the Houston build was postponed due to the pandemic and was finally successfully completed on October 21, 2021.

For this engagement ePlus volunteers were split into two equal groups to provide support for two simultaneous builds occurring in the same neighborhood. Teams were tasked with building walls, raising walls, installing hurricane straps and clips and more.

"As ePlus has grown over our 30-year history, so too has our commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported our success," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We are honored to have had the chance to work in partnership with Habitat for Humanity not only on this build in Houston, where we maintain an office location, but on a previous one based near our headquarters in Northern Virginia. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Habitat in the future and wish the families who are receiving these beautiful houses happiness in their new homes."

"We are very thankful to ePlus and its volunteers for their commitment to helping us create a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Allison Hay, Executive Director, Houston Habitat for Humanity. "Together, with the support and engagement of organizations like ePlus, we are working to empower people to build a better future for themselves and their families."

ePlus, its employees and its partners contribute in many ways to charitable organizations that support individuals facing challenges from homelessness and hunger to blood cancers and access to education. A sampling of our collective efforts, which include a combination of employee giving, corporate matching, and volunteerism, can be found on the ePlus website at https://www.eplus.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Houston Habitat For Humanity

Committed to a world where everyone has a decent place to live, Houston Habitat for Humanity's work includes new home construction, home rehabilitation and disaster repair, infrastructure development for new communities, neighborhood revitalization and community building in the city of Houston. Houston Habitat has built more than 1,050 homes in 11 Houston neighborhoods, including the Fifth Ward and northeast and southeast quadrants. In addition to building, the organization has also repaired homes throughout Houston due to natural disasters; since Hurricane Harvey Houston Habitat has repaired more than 550 homes for families who are without resources to make repairs.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

