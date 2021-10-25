TeamViewer Provides Connectivity Solution for Gruppo Cimbali's New Global Remote Service Program for Professional Coffee Machines

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gruppo Cimbali, a global leading manufacturer of professional coffee machines, is using TeamViewer to launch a new worldwide remote service program for its corporate customers. Thanks to TeamViewer's secure connectivity solution, technicians from Gruppo Cimbali or one of its distributors can remotely access the clients' machines to quickly solve problems, and thereby reduce machine downtime and minimize revenue loss for the customer.

By embedding TeamViewer's solution into the machines, technicians have a reliable and secure remote access to the coffee machine's file system and screen, almost similar as to being on-site, and can conduct a comprehensive assessment of the customer's issue. Gruppo Cimbali's new service is primarily focusing on technical support tickets related to both software issues and manual errors. First projections revealed that the remote customer service can reduce travel costs for technicians by up to 50 percent and, at the same time, increase the efficiency of the technicians' work by up to 20 percent. The new service is available for machines of Gruppo Cimbali's brands LaCimbali and Faema.

In addition to the customer support use case, the solution also helps on-site technicians worldwide to receive remote support from one of their colleagues. For Gruppo Cimbali, this is particularly important from a knowledge transfer perspective, as training-on-the-job for junior technicians can be improved.

Edgardo Ferrero, Services Director at Gruppo Cimbali: "Our clients include international coffee shops that rely on a 24/7 availability of their professional espresso and cappuccino machines. By introducing our new 'Global Remote Service Program,' we can significantly lower downtime of the machines, support them quickly, and therefore increase our customers' return on investment. At the same time, our technicians save time and can solve more tickets in order to create added value for our customers."

Lukas Baur, Executive Vice President Solution Sales at TeamViewer: "It is great to see how our solutions enable new digital services in all kinds of industries. Gruppo Cimbali's use case is an example of how a company leverages the interplay between connectivity and the Internet of Things to create a new global service for their customers. It shows how digitalization makes a company's value chain smarter and more cost effective."

The Italy-based Gruppo Cimbali has created a distribution network covering over 100 countries and involving 700 distributors, a market sector that accounts for more than 80 percent of their products. Although the group today has a global framework, it remains Italian at heart, with a strong presence in the country. All machines are produced in Italy. Gruppo Cimbali's commercial customers include global system gastronomy corporations as well as local and regional companies from all over the world

More information on Gruppo Cimbali's Global Remote Service Program here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

About GRUPPO CIMBALI

Gruppo Cimbali is one of the main players in design and production of professional machines for espresso and fresh-milk drinks, as well as coffee and catering equipment.

The Group, encompassing the brands La Cimbali, Faema, Slayer and Casadio, has three production facilities in Italy and one in the USA (in Seattle, where Slayer machines are manufactured) and employs about 700 people in total.

The Group's passion and engagement for espresso culture and Made-in-Italy translated into setting up the MUMAC – Museum Coffee Machine- in 2012: the first and most estensive permanent exhibition about the history, world and culture of espresso machines, located at the headquarters in Binasco, close to Milan. MUMAC is hosting MUMAC Academy, Gruppo Cimbali's coffee-machine academy: a training, dissemination and research centre.

Press contact

Jon Stotts

Head of PR & Events, TeamViewer Americas

Phone: 646-961-3497

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

View original content:

SOURCE TeamViewer