Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC purchases DFW Refrigerant Services, LLC, expanding national refrigerant reclamation footprint

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC (RTI) announced the purchase of DFW Refrigerant Services, LLC (DFW), a locally owned and operated refrigerant company in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area. DFW is an EPA-certified refrigerant service company providing reclamation, onsite recovery, cylinder exchanges, and refrigerant solutions in the Texas market. DFW supplies refrigerants and offers customized sustainability (e.g., buyback and recycling) programs to customers across the country to meet the needs of the HVAC/R industry.

Reclamation Technologies Logo

Refrigerant reclamation gives building owners and HVAC/R contractors a safe and affordable solution to manage spent refrigerants in compliance with applicable regulations. Recovery and reclamation of refrigerants ensures an environmentally responsible and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders and reduces consumption of non-renewable resources needed to make virgin refrigerants. Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC is a joint venture formed by Heritage Environmental Services and Fielding Environmental to offer customers a complete solution for the highest and best use of used refrigerant gases – a solution that highlights the joint venture partners' commitment to promoting the principles of sustainability.

"This expansion of our refrigerant platform further demonstrates our commitment to our refrigerants recycling and Ozone Depleting Substances businesses," said Rodney Pierce, Vice President of Innovation & Technology at Heritage Environmental Services. "Recycling and reuse of these materials is the right thing to do, both for the environment and for our customers' bottom line. When these solutions aren't possible, we have access to the network and expertise to ensure the refrigerants are safely handled and destroyed."

"RTI is excited to join forces with Russell Pryor, President of DFW, an industry leader who will bring his experience and wealth of knowledge to our team," said Katelyn Imrie, President of RTI and Executive Vice President of Fielding. "We're expanding our service offering and footprint, continuing our journey to become a North American leader in refrigerant management services. Our customers can expect a tailored solution and the highest level of service, whether their gas requires reclamation, separation, or destruction."

About Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC

RTI is an EPA-certified refrigerant reclamation company serving customers in the Midwest and Texas. They provide on-site recovery services, reclamation, customized cylinder exchange programs, and industry-leading separation technology for mixed gases.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reclamation Technologies USA, LLC