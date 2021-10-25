Novelis pledges $1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity; kicks off global employee volunteerism month

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, a world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, this month pledged to donate $1 million to Habitat for Humanity in honor of the company's 10th annual "Novelis Volunteer Month," which takes place every October. Throughout the month, Novelis employees around the world are joining together to serve the communities they call home—such as volunteering with local Habitat organizations to help build homes and revitalize neighborhoods, among other activities.

"Through Habitat for Humanity and the many other organizations we support, our employees demonstrate time and again their passion and commitment to service in their communities," said Steve Fisher, president and chief executive officer of Novelis Inc. "Not only are we proud to support Habitat for Humanity, but we're also tremendously proud of our employees and their enthusiasm for giving back to their communities during our global volunteer month, as well as throughout the year."

Earlier this year, Novelis and Habitat for Humanity also joined forces for an initiative to encourage local communities to recycle more. Novelis is providing recycling bins and monetary grants to help Habitat for Humanity increase neighborhood sustainability across the U.S. and Canada. Since the launch of the program, 52 local Habitat for Humanity organizations reported collecting more than 38,000 pounds of aluminum from June 1 through August 31, which amounts to approximately 1.2 million cans.

"Novelis continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to safe and affordable housing, and supporting our local communities through the recycling initiative," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity. "We couldn't be more pleased to have them as a partner in creating stable homes and sustainable environments where Habitat homeowners and their families can thrive."

As a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, Novelis' pledge further extends the commitment to Habitat for Humanity made by the Aditya Birla Group. Novelis and Aditya Birla Group employees have partnered with Habitat for Humanity in Asia to help build homes with those in need of decent and affordable housing, as well as raise contributions to continue this important work through fundraising campaigns in both Asia and North America.

"I am delighted with the way Novelis has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity, said Rajashree Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Center for Community Initiatives and Rural Development. "Our shared mission is to help build safe, affordable homes and give marginalized communities a sense of dignity. It is very encouraging to see Novelis teams push the envelope; the company has meaningfully scaled up the Aditya Birla Group commitment several fold."

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

