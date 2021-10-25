According to the instructions for the Nomination Committee of Immunovia AB (Publ) that were adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2021, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members.

Nomination Committee appointed for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Immunovia AB (Publ) According to the instructions for the Nomination Committee of Immunovia AB (Publ) that were adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2021, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members.

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee, which is to be appointed for the period until a new Nomination Committee is appointed, shall consist of four members, of which three will be appointed by the Company's three largest shareholders in terms of voting, and the fourth shall be the Chairman of the Board. In the event that the Chairman of the Board is one of the three largest shareholders, he shall, in his/her capacity as shareholder, make his seat available and the next shareholder shall be offered the right to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee. The Chairman of the Board shall, as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the third quarter, contact the three largest shareholders registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at this time in an appropriate manner and request them to, within a reasonable time, may not exceed 30 days, in writing to the Nomination Committee name the person the shareholder wishes to appoint as a member of the Nomination Committee. If one of the three largest shareholders do not wish to exercise his right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the next shareholder shall in turn be offered the right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. In the event that several shareholders waive their right to appoint members of the Nomination Committee, the Chairman of the Board shall not have to contact more than eight shareholders, unless it is necessary to convene a Nomination Committee consisting of at least three members.

Unless otherwise agreed between the members, the member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of number of votes shall be appointed chairman of the nomination committee. The Chairman of the Board or another Board member shall never be the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons who together represent 21,3 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company as of September 30, 2021:

Sara Ek , representing Sara Ek ,

Carl Borrebaeck representing Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman of the Board

Peter Lindvall representing Mikael Löfman; and

Mats Leifland, representing Mats Ohlin

The Nomination Committee's proposal will be presented in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2022 and at the company's website, www.immunovia.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee at the company's address. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, the proposal must have been received in good time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than 31 January 2022.

For more information, please contact:



Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia



Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.



In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

