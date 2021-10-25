Higher Ed CRM Leader Element451 Integrates With Covideo Further Enhancing Personalization for College Enrollment and Admissions Teams Partnership removes engagement barriers allowing seamless video communication with students delivered directly via chat or text

RALEIGH, N.C., , Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Video has emerged as a top engagement tool for marketers. According to recent findings , 88 percent of marketers reported a positive ROI from direct video communication.

(PRNewsfoto/Element451)

For college admission teams looking to enhance relationships with prospective students, Element451 , an advanced student engagement CRM for higher ed institutions, today announced its integration with Covideo , a video messaging platform that makes it easy for college admission teams to create and send personalized videos through the Element451 platform directly to students' via text message or Element451's chat feature.

"With students preferring more digitally-driven ways to receive information, we decided to try reaching them in a non-traditional way by adding personalized videos to our communication flows," explains Laura Nugent, Director of Recruitment at Louisiana State University Shreveport, who uses Element451 and Covideo. "We can already see the level of engagement is trending in a positive direction."

"We're thrilled to now have Covideo integrated into Element451 for our new and existing users," says Ardis Kadiu, CEO and founder of Element451. "Applying to college is a complicated process. With personalized video responses, students receive more immediate answers and get to know a school in a more human to human way."

With the addition of Covideo, counselors and other staff can record and send messages right from Element where they are already engaging with students. They can also share pre-recorded videos to frequently asked questions.

"This partnership adds yet another tool for admission teams to engage with students – this time through personalized videos that are simple to record and have been shown to improve engagement," said Jason Price, Covideo CEO.

For more information, please visit Element451 or Covideo

About Element451

Element451 is an advanced student engagement CRM, providing higher ed institutions with a competitive admissions advantage from recruitment to enrollment using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation. The Element451 CRM leverages millions of behavior-based data insights to reach prospective students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

About Covideo

Covideo helps higher education professionals connect with current and prospective students, alumni, donors and other key groups through video messaging. Through the platform, teams can record, send, and track videos across a variety of channels. With an emphasis on personalization and personal connection, Covideo is helping colleges and universities reimagine their communication. Visit covideo.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Nicole Loring

Zer0 to 5ive

(617) 834-2190

nicole@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Element451