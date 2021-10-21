Feorr Seeks Technology Partners for Unlimited Range EV Demonstrators.

GRANGER, Ind., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana-based start-up Feorr announced it is seeking EV technology partners for its scalable EV zero-emission solution suite, which seeks to ignite EV adoption by eliminating consumer anxiety and offering a cost-effective solution to manufacturers.

"Our patent pending on-board charging solution provides range on demand, cleanly recharging the main EV battery, even while the vehicle is being operated," said Feorr Vice President of Engineering, David Robinson. "We provide main battery recharge without limitations like needing to stop at a local supercharger or having to avoid remote areas without charging infrastructure. Although hydrogen-based, there is no high-pressure hydrogen storage required. With our solution, EVs get lighter, cheaper, cleaner, and more efficient – without the purchase anxiety that exists today."

Feorr's technologies are designed to be simply integrated into new or existing EVs, and powerfully multiply lightweighting efficiencies while reducing manufacturing costs. Complementing current and future battery technology and charging infrastructure, the Feorr approach will provide OEMs with a simple one-step solution to a 'no compromise' EV design that addresses all consumer purchase anxieties. Feorr plans to engineer unlimited range demonstrator vehicles for presentation to OEMs in 2022, and is seeking interested technology partners.

Feorr removes barriers for OEMs and customers alike in the pursuit of mass EV adoption. "Our technology integrates seamlessly into existing EV designs and manufacturing systems, maximizing investment returns and leveraging more product volume from the same amount of raw materials," said Robinson. "Cost savings may allow for true mass market pricing and appeal for EVs."

Robinson concluded, "Imagine an EV that returns the freedom of the open road to consumers, and unshackles drivers from charging technology. If we offer that freedom, consumers will only see upsides when considering a new electric vehicle purchase."

Technology partners with ISO 26262 software development, low-pressure hydrogen handling, and EV charging systems expertise are being sought. Interested parties can contact Feorr via https://feorr.com/

About Feorr: We are committed to pursuing EV technologies that eliminate range anxiety, ignite demand, and help achieve net zero while working harmoniously with existing infrastructure and supply chains. Learn more at https://feorr.com/

Media Contact: Joe Hayes

Feorr Business Development

Feorr

joe.hayes@feorr.com

+1-313-727-2704

View original content:

SOURCE Feorr