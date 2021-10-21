Corwin Law Files Federal Class Action Lawsuit Against Spirit Airlines, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corwin Law, a consumer advocacy law firm based in Boca Raton, has filed a class action lawsuit against Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit") on behalf of ticket purchasers who had scheduled flights between July 30, 2021, and August 9, 2021.

In the multi-count lawsuit, captioned Amber Terreta and Debra Rayner v. Spirit Airlines, Inc., Case No. 0:21-cv-62148-JEM, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the class representatives describe being forced to purchase tickets at a higher price on other carriers due to the cancelation of their flights by Spirit. These cancelations were caused by severe labor storages that Spirit was fully aware of prior to the scheduled dates of travel. Tens of thousands of customers, like the Plaintiffs, purchased tickets relying on Spirit's contractual obligations to handle the traffic of its scheduled flights only to be stuck for hours or days in airports with little to no communication from Spirit. Instead, Spirit ignored its customers, refusing to compensate passengers for canceled flights, and failing to make alternative travel arrangements on other airlines or provide hotel accommodations. Spirit's actions directly caused their customers to suffer immense stress and discomfort, incur increased travel fees, and to miss thousands of family and business events.

Many of the Spirit consumers were left on their own to get alternate flights, secure accommodations, book ground transportation, etc. since there were no gate agents, and the ticketing counters were closed. Instead, they were met with airport security and/or police officers who were turning people away from these locations telling them that there was no one there who could assist them.

"Consumers booked and purchased their tickets never thinking that they would be stranded and abandoned by Spirit Airlines. It is a travesty that Spirit has a total disregard for its consumers," noted attorney Marcus W. Corwin.

