COPC Inc. and livepro Partner for an Upcoming Webinar on the Importance of Knowledge Management in Contact Centers

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc., a global consulting, certification and training firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), will host a webinar with livepro, its newest Approved Technology Provider (ATP) partner, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. CT. Register on COPC Inc.'s website.

Ian Aitchison, CEO of COPC Inc.'s APAC region, and Brad Shaw, CEO of livepro, will host a 35-minute discussion followed by a Q&A session. They will focus on Knowledge Management in contact centers and how COPC Inc.'s ATP partners help organizations find technology solutions that support the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard's rigorous requirements.

"COPC Inc. recognizes that Customer Experience Knowledge Management systems need to deliver answers to users, not long, complex documents or PDFs that agents need to read and interpret while customers are waiting on the phone. COPC Inc.'s evaluation process revealed first-hand how livepro makes rookie agents sound like experts when they have the answers delivered directly to them," said Brad Shaw, CEO of livepro.

Webinar participants will learn:

Key components of a purpose-built Knowledge Management tool

How partnering with the right organizations and tools lead to CX success

The importance of Knowledge Management when driving Net Promoter Scores, Customer Satisfaction and Customer Loyalty

The ATP program recognizes technology solutions proven to deliver real business value by helping companies deploy the COPC CX Standard's best practices. livepro's technology achieved ATP status in August of 2021. livepro is the leading Knowledge Management solution designed to help contact centers improve customer satisfaction, boost staff confidence, reduce costs and decrease average handle time.

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations for the delivery of a superior service journey. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com.

