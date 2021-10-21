American Orthopedic Partners (AOP) Grows Nationally

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its launch, American Orthopedic Partners (AOP) partnered with orthopedic practices in Illinois, New York, and California. AOP is continuing its fast growth and the expansion of its footprint in Florida, New York, and New Jersey, as well as other areas of the country.

With the support of world-renowned orthopedic surgeon and AOP board member and consultant Dr. James Andrews, the dynamic and seasoned leadership team of AOP has developed a new model of orthopedic healthcare that offers orthopedists the opportunity to monetize their practices, but still maintain control, collaborate on national initiatives, and access resources to grow.

"I've spent decades training over 600 fellows, orthopedic residents, and primary care sports medicine fellows on orthopedic best practices and new ways to treat sports injuries that improve outcomes. With AOP, I've found an organization with national scale where I can continue to share my experience in clinical research, and best practices, and my passion for orthopedics," said Dr. Andrews. "We prioritize quality and clinical value. I'm excited about helping to build in AOP a world-class national practice that continues the 'Andrews' brand. My affiliation is with AOP. While other practices elsewhere may use my name, rest assured my relationship, loyalties and efforts are with the growth and betterment of AOP."

"We are building a national practice with the best of both worlds – it is orthopedist-led and owned, while being supported by a team that has done it before," said Jay Bronner, AOP CEO. "Dr. Andrews has been integral in helping us grow in a way that truly benefits the practices that join us. His dedication to educating and training future orthopedic surgeons is legendary. The fact that he has chosen AOP as a partner validates our reason for developing a physician-owned and led orthopedic practice that focuses on prevention, quality, clinical value, and outcomes."

Dr. Andrews is part of the AOP leadership team as a day-to-day consultant and board member. He is also a founder and medical director of the Andrews Institute and Chairman of the Board for Andrews Research and Education Foundation (AREF) in Pensacola, Florida. He has been practicing there for nearly 12 years as an orthopedic surgeon at the Andrews Institute, a part of the Baptist Health Care system. He is also co-founder and board chair of the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI) in Birmingham, Alabama. Both foundations are non-profit institutes dedicated to injury prevention, education, and orthopedic sports medicine research. He is also a founding partner for the for-profit Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. However, he has not been affiliated with this practice for several years.

The physician-centric culture at AOP enables partners to lead the strategic, business, and clinical aspects of their practice with a collaborative approach to problem-solving, a shared vision of clinical excellence, peer engagement to propel evidence-based practice, an active voice in decision-making, and resources that foster growth and access to care.

AOP leadership believes physicians are best equipped to improve outcomes and reduce costs in healthcare. Physicians who join will help build clinical value, lead the orthopedic specialty, define meaningful clinical metrics, set national standards for best practices, and focus on patient-centric care.

