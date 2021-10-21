AEP Subsidiary Southwestern Electric Power Company to Redeem Senior Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Electric Power Company, a public utility subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), announced that on Dec. 3, 2021, it will redeem the entire outstanding $275 million principal amount of its 3.55 percent Senior Notes, Series I, due 2022. The notes will be redeemed at 100 percent of the principal amount outstanding (at par value of $100 per Senior Note), plus interest through the date of redemption.

Notice of the redemption was mailed on Nov. 3, 2021. This redemption is in accordance with the terms of the indenture under which the notes were issued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the redemption agent and trustee.

