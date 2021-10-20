Stagwell (STGW) Announces Agenda And Exciting Slate Of Speakers For November Investor Introduction

In-person event will include presentations on Stagwell's strategic direction and initiatives, key growth engines, investment thesis and financial outlook, as well as a conversation with Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H Summers on the future of the consumer economy

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the agenda for its fall investor introduction event on November 8, 2021. Credentialed press are invited to register. Visit this link to reserve a spot.

The event will feature four presentations:

- Stagwell's Strategic Direction with Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, joined by President Jay Leveton and Integrated Solutions lead Julia Hammond

- Our Growth Engine, featuring YML CEO Ashish Toshniwal, Code and Theory CEO Dan Gardner, Stagwell Media Network Chief Product Officer Brad Simms and Targeted Victory CEO Zac Moffatt.

- Investment & Financials, presented by Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid and Chief Financial Officer Frank Lanuto.

- Future of the Consumer Economy, a fireside chat with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers and Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn, moderated by the Wall Street Journal's Gerry Baker.

The event will be hosted at Stagwell's global campus at 1 World Trade Center in Manhattan, N.Y., and a portion of the event will be streamed live via video webcast. Vaccinations will be required for in-person attendees. A recording of the presentation will be available after the event on Stagwell's website, www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

