ATRI Updates Two Key Environmental Research Resources

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released updated versions of its Sustainability and Idling Regulations Compendiums. The ATRI Sustainable Freight Practices Compendium first launched in 2014 to serve as a one-stop shop for information on sustainable freight practices that can be implemented by motor carriers and their drivers. The compendium also identifies how public sector practices such as congestion mitigation, research and testing, and the use of standards can advance sustainable freight goals. ATRI has now updated all three sections of its Sustainable Freight Practices Compendium – Driver, Vehicle, and Public Sector – with the latest research and data from across the U.S.

For over 10 years now, ATRI has provided an online compendium of the various idling regulations that limit how long commercial vehicles can idle. ATRI continues to monitor the development of idling regulations across the country and provides the compendium as a free service to help trucking companies and truck drivers comply with the myriad state and local idling regulations. The latest update to the Idling Regulations Compendium includes the Minneapolis parking ban which takes effect January 1, 2022.

"ATRI's Sustainable Freight Practices and Idling Regulations Compendiums are some of the most frequently accessed pages on the ATRI website, underscoring the industry's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.

The updated compendiums are available online using these links:

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute