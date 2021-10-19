Realty One Group's Growth Explodes, Crossing 17k Real Estate Professionals In Q3

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, now boasts more than 17,000 real estate professionals and continues its record-breaking growth through the third quarter of 2021 with 71 new franchises sold and overall sales volume up more than 60% year to date.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, has also announced it will be opening in four new countries and territories including Singapore, Spain, Costa Rica and Eastern Canada with more coming soon.

"We're not distracted by the noise in our industry and instead stay focused on being the best option for real estate professionals looking to take their career to a whole new level," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "It's an amazing time to be a part of our Realty ONE Group family as we're at the precipice of exploding around the world."

Already this year, Realty ONE Group added more than 2,000 real estate professionals while transaction count was up in the third quarter 12.8% (YOY) and sales volume was also up 31% (YOY). Through its ONE Cares, 501(c)3 charity efforts, the company has also impacted just over 98,000 lives and reached its goal to plant more than 111,111 trees through its ONE World, ONE Tree program.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. The company is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary platforms like zONE, ONE University and ONE support, preparing to support 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe.

The UNBrokerage has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Singapore, Spain and Costa Rica.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 17,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

