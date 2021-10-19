Linn Area Credit Union Reduces Abandon Rates by 35% with Call-Back Technology Despite Pandemic Call Volumes

Linn Area Credit Union has achieved a 35% reduction in abandonment rate despite a massive increase in call volume caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Linn Area Credit Union has achieved a 35% reduction in abandonment rate despite a massive increase in call volume caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a major staffing transition. According to a new report, the credit union achieved this success by leveraging Fonolo's Voice Call-Backs solution.

Rich Head is the Vice President of Information Technology at Linn Area Credit Union. He says that the organization, which holds a #1 national ranking for its member services, had doubled its call center staff to meet call volume demands. In search of a strategic solution, they connected with Fonolo, the leader in cloud-based call-back solutions.

In January 2020 — only weeks away from the first COVID-19 lockdown — they launched Fonolo Voice Call-Backs in their contact center. "With Fonolo, we saw an impact with members and staff in the first week of deployment," says Head. "[The] immediate feedback was that both groups loved the solution."

Their investment was soon put to the test as the pandemic caused concerned members to flood their phone lines, bringing a staggering 34% increase in call volumes. Contact center supervisor Shannon Gorman says during this period, their team used a combination of strategic staffing, hiring, and call-back tactics to decrease abandon rates by an astonishing 35%.

Gorman credits call-backs for helping them mitigate call volumes, allowing their team to ramp up training without sacrificing service. "I shudder to think what our statistics would have looked like without Fonolo," she says.

Shai Berger, CEO at Fonolo, says the pandemic was a huge wake up call for businesses. "We're so glad that we could support Linn Area Credit Union and our other customers during this challenging time," says Berger. "It really drives home how important it is to have the right tools and technology in place, so your operations have a safety net to fall back on."

About Linn Area Credit Union

Linn Area Credit Union was founded in 1935 when eleven Cedar Rapids teachers each put up $5 of their own money. By the end of the first year, the Cedar Rapids Teachers' Credit Union (as was then known) had 72 members.

Today, Linn Area Credit Union has five locations and serves nearly 25,000 members in 22 counties. The credit union actively contributes to local communities and nonprofit organizations centered on children, families, and education. Linn Area Credit Union's mission is to partner with people to help them accomplish their financial goals and achieve their dreams.

Learn more at linnareacu.org

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers who aim to enhance their customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

Visit fonolo.com to learn how your call center can reduce abandonment rates, smooth out call volume spikes, and lower costs.

