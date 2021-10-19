EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub opens in Cleveland, Ohio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that the EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub in Cleveland, Ohio, has opened its new facility. The Hub, which has been supporting clients virtually throughout the pandemic, combines Nottingham Spirk's design, engineering and product development offerings with the global EY organization's strategy and commercialization capabilities and wavespace network.

The EY Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub

"The Innovation Hub uses the power of our physical and digital capabilities as well as our ecosystem of partners to help our clients solve their biggest challenges and opportunities," said Jerry Gootee, EY Global Advanced Manufacturing Leader. "From concept to execution, we're able to help our clients move with speed and at scale to turn breakthrough ideas into real and tangible solutions and outcomes."

The Hub's historical, 60,000-square-foot facility helps businesses tap into the unlimited potential of new technologies as well as digital, automation and ecosystem platforms to create highly curated experiences across five key strategic areas: product and service innovation, business model transformation, work reimaged, customer experience and digital enterprise realized. Across the various experience zones and modules outfitted with Microsoft Surface Hubs and interactive displays within the newly renovated space, clients will have the ability to explore practical applications of new technologies including HoloLens augmented reality goggles, virtual reality experiences and a 4K LED touch screen video wall.

"By bringing together people, software and hardware into a real-world production environment, we can help leaders visualize and experience customer-centric solutions," said John Spirk, Co-president and Co-founder of Nottingham Spirk. "There's no better or faster way to turn great ideas into everyday business realities."

The Hub supercharges business growth by selectively pairing companies with leaders from the cutting edge of science, technology and business, all while providing the space and time to focus on a problem or opportunity. The addition of in-person and virtual EY wavespace™ methodologies and connectivity to a global wavespace network gives companies the mindset and tools they need to solve problems at speed. The end-product or service can be brought to life through a collaborative effort of modeling, design, prototyping and deployment.

EY US has assembled an ecosystem of global technology alliances, including Microsoft, Nokia, PTC and SAP, to support an immersive end-to-end value chain experience.

"The dynamic environment of the Innovation Hub allows PTC to integrate our digital technologies into experience modules that demonstrate solutions and facilitate transformation with connected products and manufacturing equipment," said Howard Heppelmann, PTC General Manager, Smart Connected Operations.

To learn how you can experience the Hub and ignite your business growth, visit the EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy.

EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Nottingham Spirk

For over 50 years, Nottingham Spirk has created breakthrough innovations generating over $50 billion in revenue for our client partners. Nottingham Spirk is the only truly vertically integrated innovation firm with all disciplines required to bring products to market from one location. Simply put – we help corporate innovators grow their businesses by partnering with them from design to delivery, to create remarkable product innovations.

Since Nottingham Spirk's inception in 1972, we have secured over 1,300 patents for our clients, of which 95% have been commercialized. All this amazing work is made possible thanks to our trademarked Vertical Innovation™ process and the NS Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio, which houses the resources and expertise needed to bring innovations from concept to commercialization. To learn more, visit www.nottinghamspirk.com.

