Little Caesars® to Cast Commercial for The Batman Promotion Entirely on TikTok

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars will announce today at DC FanDome, a free virtual DC fan event, that it is seeking cast members for its next commercial entirely on TikTok. The announcement will ask fans to participate in a TikTok casting call to #BeLikeTheBatman.

As part of a larger affiliation with Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming The Batman movie, releasing in theaters March 4, 2022, Little Caesars will launch their promotion with the #BeLikeTheBatman casting call. To participate, TikTok users can create videos of themselves depicting how they would navigate everyday life if they were Batman. Then, participants should tag their videos with #BeLikeTheBatman as they upload them to the TikTok platform. The brand will review submissions to identify cast members for a future commercial to promote the brand's partnership with the movie.

"As the pizza brand with the most followers on TikTok, we can't think of a better way to kick off this incredible partnership with The Batman," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "We know there is a lot of talent out there among DC fans and Little Caesars enthusiasts and we can't wait to see what the public comes up with."

To drive awareness about this campaign and amplify the challenge to fandoms far and wide, Little Caesars is partnering with WarnerMedia for a multi-platform partnership including custom branded content from influencer Trevor Bell, a DC-loving actor and producer, who will put his personal spin on #BeLikeTheBatman. Little Caesars also sponsored the DC Universe Movie Marathon on TNT leading up to DC FanDome.

The Batman film is directed, co-written and produced by Matt Reeves, along with co-writer Peter Craig and producer Dylan Clark. The film is based on characters from DC; Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The Batman is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022, distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. Commercials created from the Little Caesars TikTok casting call will air in the weeks leading up to the film's release.

Open to US residents aged 18 or older (excludes Alaska and Hawaii).

