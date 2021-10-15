The Cordish Companies and Kansas City Power & Light District Celebrate Groundbreaking of $140 Million Three Light Luxury Apartments

Following the Success of its Predecessors One Light and Two Light Luxury Apartments, Three Light will Bring Another 450 Residents to the Heart of the Power & Light District as Demand for Downtown Living Continues to Grow

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Kansas City Power & Light District today officially commenced construction on Three Light Luxury Apartments with a ceremonial groundbreaking event at the project site in the heart of the Power & Light District. Executives from Cordish and the Power & Light District were joined by Eric Bunch, Fourth District Kansas City Councilman; Brian Platt, City Manager, City of Kansas City, MO; Lantrina Stewart, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Multifamily Housing; Paul Neidlein, JE Dunn Construction Company; and numerous community and business leaders to recognize this major milestone.

The Cordish Companies and Kansas City Power & Light District today officially commenced construction on Three Light Luxury Apartments with a ceremonial groundbreaking event at the project site in the heart of the Power & Light District. Following the success of its predecessors One Light and Two Light Luxury Apartments, which have remained 97% occupied through the pandemic, Three Light’s construction begins the third stage of luxury living in the Power & Light District.

Following the success of its predecessors One Light and Two Light Luxury Apartments, which have remained 97% occupied through the pandemic, Three Light's construction begins the third stage of luxury living in the Power & Light District. Three Light's opening will bring the total number of new apartment units to downtown Kansas City by The Cordish Companies to 900 since the opening of One Light in 2015. Additionally, the Three Light project is creating 500 construction jobs.

"Three Light is a sign of great optimism and progress for downtown, especially needed as we continue to navigate the ongoing effects of the pandemic," said Nick Benjamin, Managing Partner of The Cordish Companies' Midwest portfolio. "We are proud that One Light and Two Light have become vital parts of the renaissance of downtown Kansas City and are eager to see the vision for Three Light start to reveal itself to the community as work progresses and the tower begins to rise."

"This next phase of development at the Power and Light District is a symbol and example of what successful development in Kansas City can and should be," said Brian Platt, City Manager, City of Kansas City, MO. "The real estate market in Kansas City is strong and continuing to build momentum, and we look forward to future mixed income developments here that also include workforce and affordable housing."

TWENTY-SIX STORIES OF LIGHT

Situated at the vibrant intersection of the Power & Light District and Crossroads Art District, Three Light will bring another 450 residents to downtown. The 26-story, 288-unit building will feature 19 floors of studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse apartments, a seven-story garage with 472 parking spaces and 7,600 sq. ft. of retail space on the first floor. Units offer floor-to-ceiling windows with inspiring views of the city, gourmet kitchens, luxury Quartz countertops, private balconies, finishes typical of high-end condominiums and more.

Three Light is scheduled to open in September 2023, with several penthouse apartments' agreements already negotiated. Starting today, interested renters can reserve their future apartments for all unit types by emailing info@threelightkc.com or going to ThreeLightKC.com. More than 20% of the units in Three Light will be priced below the 80% of AMI affordability threshold.

"We are extremely excited to be introducing Three Light Luxury Apartments to the Power & Light District and downtown Kansas City," said Emelyna Aurich, Director of Property Management for Cordish Living. "Three Light will offer its residents a first-class living experience with spectacular views, resort-style amenities and curated concierge services. We look forward to welcoming more residents to downtown Kansas City in the fall of 2023."

AN ELEVATED LIVING EXPERIENCE

Like its sister properties, Three Light will boast a suite of amenities that will rival any apartment or condo building anywhere in the United States. The building will feature over 30,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor amenity space including an exterior deck overlooking 14th Street, infinity pool, indoor-outdoor bar, demonstration kitchen and theater room. Additionally, Three Light will have a sky bridge directly above Walnut Street linking it to Two Light, allowing residents of both towers to share their buildings' social amenities.

Building amenities include:

An expansive outdoor terrace featuring an infinity-edge pool and outdoor spa with views of downtown Kansas City

Demonstration and entertainment kitchen

State-of-the-art jazz-inspired theater room experience

Club room featuring a full-service, indoor-outdoor bar and fireplace

Indoor-outdoor party room

Fitness center

Business center and conference room

A variety of coworking experiences

Controlled-access building, including parking garage

Pet-friendly community

24-hour lobby attendant and personal concierage services

Valet dry cleaning and laundry services

Exclusive resident events

CELEBRATING KANSAS CITY'S VIBRANT MUSICAL HERITAGE

Three Light celebrates the city's rich musical legacy with visual salutes to Kansas City jazz legends Count Basie and Charlie "Bird" Parker. Interior design riffs marry musical instruments with luxury function – black and white piano keys, warm wood tones, bold brass notes – all in the pursuit of the ultimate resident experience.

"Three Light's character will be enhanced by honoring Kansas City's long-standing jazz heritage through art and interior design," said Marnie Sauls, Executive Director of Residential Management for Cordish Living. "The mural featuring Kansas City jazz legends, Count Basie and Charlie 'Bird' Parker, will be replicated on the side of the building by acclaimed Kansas City-based artist, Alexander Austin."

Austin also completed two major murals on the exterior of Two Light that pay special tribute to great people and moments in Kansas City's history.

AN AWARD-WINNING TEAM

Three Light will be constructed and designed by an award-winning team including Kansas City-based JE Dunn Construction, Hord Coplan Macht, RD Jones + Associates, and Selbert Perkins Design. Hord Coplan Macht and RD Jones + Associates served as the lead project architect and interior designer for Two Light, respectively. All have been nationally recognized for their work on Cordish projects as well as many others around the country. Several of these awards and recognitions include:

One Light Luxury Apartments:

2017 Urban Land Institute Global Awards for Excellence Finalist

2017 Property of the Year - Kansas City Apartment Association

2016 Capstone Award Winner - Kansas City Business Journal

2016 KCEDC Cornerstone Award

2014 Gold Nugget Award – PCBC Grand Award

Two Light Luxury Apartments:

The Best of KC 2020 Readers Choice Awards by Kansas City Magazine

2019 Multifamily Executive Award – Grand Winner High Rise

2019 Capstone Award Winner by the Kansas City Business Journal

National Association of Home Builders 2018 Best in American Living™ Awards Platinum Award for Multi-Family Development 8 Stories & Over, For Rent and Best in Region Award.

Three Light Luxury Apartments:

National Association of Home Builders 2020 Best in American Living™ Awards in Multifamily, Category 31: On-the-Boards Multifamily Project

"It's been a great honor to have built with The Cordish Companies on landmark downtown projects that have helped to reinvigorate and serve a vibrant Kansas City," said Paul Neidlein, Midwest President of JE Dunn Construction. "From the vision the company had with the Power & Light District, to One Light, Two Light and now Three Light Luxury Apartments, we are grateful for the relationship we have with The Cordish Companies and the positive impact the company has had not only on the Kansas City skyline, but also in our community. This project will be built with the goal of using close to 100% local onsite construction labor and 22% of the work is awarded to MBE/WBE firms. We are honored to work with The Cordish Companies to prioritize a local and diverse workforce."

Three Light brings the total amount of streetcar-related investment in downtown to more than $1.1 billion and brings the total number of market-rate new construction downtown apartments announced since the beginning of construction of both the streetcar and One Light Luxury Apartments to more than 7,500.

For more information, please visit ThreeLightKC.com .

