ViewRay to Host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on October 28, 2021

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company will host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The event will begin at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT.

The Virtual Clinical Data Event will be hosted by the ViewRay leadership team and will feature the clinical work of Dr. Michael Chuong MD, FACRO, Medical & Clinical Research Director, Dept of Radiation Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute, GI Service Lead, Department of Radiation Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute, Associate Professor, Vice Chair of Research and Education, Florida International University, and Dr. Himanshu Nagar, MD, radiation oncologist Assistant Professor, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian.

Guests must register to participate in the event on the company's website beginning on October 21, 2021. A replay of the event will be available on the company's website following the event.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, anticipated future orders, and ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

